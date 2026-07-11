Live: Iran War Begins Anew / NATO On Brink of Meaningless

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3442Live: Iran War Begins Anew / NATO On Brink of Meaningless Join Lee Camp and Eleanor GoldfieldLee CampJul 11, 20263442ShareTranscriptPlease check out and share this livestream hour. Corporate sponsors hate us. Corporate social media platforms censor us. But we keep our show going because people like you chip in the cost of one beer a month. Please consider becoming a member!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLee Camp - Daily Dose of SanitySubscribeAuthorsLee CampRecent PostsLivestream: Starmer Resigns + How US Comedy Serves The EmpireJun 22 • Lee CampLIVE: Iran Deal Makes Clear US Defeat / Manosphere Actually Crushing MenJun 18 • Lee CampREACTION: Dave Rubin's Catastrophic Debate Trying To Defend Trump!Jun 12 • Lee CampCongress Wants To Bind Pentagon & IDF! (Today's livestream)Jun 8 • Lee CampLivestream: Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker Banned From UK Because Israel / Keaton from Due Dissidence Joins The ShowJun 1 • Lee CampLivestream: Netanyahu Orders IDF To Steal 70% of Gaza / Gov. Candidate Butch Ware Joins The ShowMay 29 • Lee CampLivestream: The REAL Reason Tulsi Left / US Uses New Horrific Missile / Israel Brags About Owning CongressMay 27 • Lee Camp