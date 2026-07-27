On today’s livestream, I talk with one of my favorite journalists — Kit Klarenberg. I also cover the new (higher) US casualty count in the Iran War, and Mamdani’s statement on arresting Netanyahu. I also say goodbye to a dear friend and wonderful human, Phil Ateto.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
LIVE: Over 600 US Casualties In Iran War! / Mamdani Discusses Arresting Netanyahu in NYC
Today's livestream
Authors
Recent Posts