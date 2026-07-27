Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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LIVE: Over 600 US Casualties In Iran War! / Mamdani Discusses Arresting Netanyahu in NYC

Today's livestream
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Lee Camp

On today’s livestream, I talk with one of my favorite journalists — Kit Klarenberg. I also cover the new (higher) US casualty count in the Iran War, and Mamdani’s statement on arresting Netanyahu. I also say goodbye to a dear friend and wonderful human, Phil Ateto.

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