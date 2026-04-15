Live: Richard Wolff Joins Lee Camp - Rise of The Petro-Yuan!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript52611Live: Richard Wolff Joins Lee Camp - Rise of The Petro-Yuan!Lee Camp's livestream videoLee CampApr 15, 202652611ShareTranscriptJoin me and economics professor Richard Wolff for an important analysis of the war on Iran and much more!Is this worth a cup of coffee to you? Please become a member to keep this show going. Thanks!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLee Camp - Daily Dose of SanitySubscribeAuthorsLee CampRecent PostsLivestream: US Boots On The Ground?! / 10,000 Iranian Civilian Sites Struck / Israel Hit HardMar 11 • Lee CampLivestream: Tel Aviv on Fire / Oil Prices SOAR / Trump Won't Rule Out DraftMar 9 • Lee CampLivestream: Iran Strikes Back / US Might Run Out of Interceptors / MoreMar 2 • Lee CampPiers Morgan DOES 180 on Israel in Major Moment!May 29, 2025 • Lee CampPeter Joseph on Activism, Capitalism, & Large-Scale Change [Members Only]Mar 20, 2025 • Lee CampMEMBERS ONLY: My Interview w/ Chris Hedges! [Full & Uncut] Mar 6, 2025 • Lee CampUnredacted Tonight: The Secret to China’s Success & The Truth about October 7th [Episode 2]Feb 28, 2025 • Lee Camp