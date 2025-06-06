Donald Trump and Elon Musk blow up their bromance! Israel admits they armed gangs to loot Gaza aid. And much more!
Leecamp’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A true democracy tolerates noise, tolerates anonymity, tolerates the messy bottom-up emergence of opinion. A pseudo-democracy wants verification, because it fears disorder and seeks to filter out the unexpected. Beware any system that asks for your ID not to prove your humanity, but to calibrate your compliance
Back in the old days those two idiots would fight a duel to the death. Oh well, we can dream...