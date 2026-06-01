Livestream: Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker Banned From UK Because Israel / Keaton from Due Dissidence Joins The Show

On today’s show I cover Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker’s banning from the UK for criticizing Israel, the Trump Administration getting rid of the Pentagon department that keeps track of civilian deaths, head of OpenAI Sam Altman saying that AI will soon cause mass unemployment, and much more! Join me and Keaton from Due Dissidence for this important 75 minutes.
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