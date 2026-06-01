Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Livestream: Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker Banned From UK Because Israel / Keaton from Due Dissidence Joins The Show

Join me for today's show
Lee Camp's avatar
Lee Camp
Jun 01, 2026

On today’s show I cover Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker’s banning from the UK for criticizing Israel, the Trump Administration getting rid of the Pentagon department that keeps track of civilian deaths, head of OpenAI Sam Altman saying that AI will soon cause mass unemployment, and much more! Join me and Keaton from Due Dissidence for this important 75 minutes.

If it cost 33 cents, would you buy a ticket to this show? Well that is what it costs - if you choose to join up. 33 cents an episode. Please click subscribe or upgrade and help make my work possible!

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