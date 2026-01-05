Livestream: Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou Joins The Show
We'll cover the kidnapping of Maduro and much more
At 3pm ET (or anytime after) join me and former CIA officer John Kiriakou - who spent 2 years in prison for revealing the CIA torture program - on today’s livestream Dangerous Ideas. We’ll cover Venezuela, 9/11, and so much more!
Is this show worth 2 coffees a month to you? Please help us keep revealing the truth by becoming a paid subscriber:
Venezuela strike is Trump’s Defeat
Check this out!
https://substack.com/@geopoliticsinplainsight/note/c-195740839?
Ford cleared out the rogue CIA & papa C.W. President Bush brought the rogue members back in. Now the big social media companies are hiring these guys from the FBI, CIA, & NSA to head up their censuring departments, which comport with the Deepstate Government & their favored political ideology. This, since DOGE was busy clearing out weaponized Federal agencies of the Biden/Harris Administration who were waging war against the general population, using DEI , & other Critical Race Theory war strategies against an unsuspecting U.S. populist majority. Now, these rogue members have powerful positions & can limit free speech & continue woke policies of favoring only content & publishing content aligned with corporations & the Deepstate. Hoping Trump will be defeated in the Midterm Elections & they can resume their Democrat Party co-opted woke unmeritorious & undemocratic DEI ways. This, in order to fulfill the evil NWO Globalist Western hegemonic totalitarian agenda! Disrupt & cause dysfunction to our society is needed to affect change for such cause. We are seeing that disruption now!