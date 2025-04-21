Livestream: How Much of Your Taxes Fund War / Palantir Helping Deport People (& More)
Lee Camp reveals where exactly your tax dollars go and how much war they fund. Plus we'll get into the leak showing Peter Thiel's Palantir is helping with illegal deportations, AND a solution to homelessness in this dystopian world and much more.
