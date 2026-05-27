Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Livestream: The REAL Reason Tulsi Left / US Uses New Horrific Missile / Israel Brags About Owning Congress

Lee Camp's livestream video
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Lee Camp
May 27, 2026

Check out today’s livestream simply by clicking play.

I have no corporate backers or billionaire friends. The only way I keep going is by asking people like you to throw me 33 cents a video (about $8 a month). Can you join up?

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