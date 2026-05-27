Livestream: The REAL Reason Tulsi Left / US Uses New Horrific Missile / Israel Brags About Owning Congress

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript41110Livestream: The REAL Reason Tulsi Left / US Uses New Horrific Missile / Israel Brags About Owning CongressLee Camp's livestream videoLee CampMay 27, 202641110ShareTranscriptCheck out today’s livestream simply by clicking play. I have no corporate backers or billionaire friends. The only way I keep going is by asking people like you to throw me 33 cents a video (about $8 a month). Can you join up?SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLee Camp - Daily Dose of SanitySubscribeAuthorsLee CampRecent PostsLivestream: Trump Corruption Grows Enormous! / Raul Castro Indicted / Laith Marouf Joins The ShowMay 22 • Lee CampLivestream: The True Cost of Iran War! / AIPAC Tries To Get Rid of Massie In Tomorrow's Election & MoreMay 18 • Lee CampLivestream: Why Trump's China Trip Achieved Nothing / Commemorating The Nakba & MoreMay 15 • Lee CampLivestream: Hormuz Reveals End of The Oil Age + Israel Kidnaps Peaceful Flotilla ActivistsMay 1 • Lee CampLivestream: The Shooter Is Not Who They Say / Biden Official ADMITS Gaza Genocide & MoreApr 29 • Lee CampLivestream: MAGA Influencers Turn On Trump / Palantir's Plan To Crush JournalismApr 20 • Lee CampLive: Richard Wolff Joins Lee Camp - Rise of The Petro-Yuan!Apr 15 • Lee Camp