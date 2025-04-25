LIVESTREAM: Trump's Agenda Crashes Into Reality + Judge Arrested As Trump Goes Full Fash!
Watch now & please share!
Eleanor Goldfield and I dig into how Trump's agenda is crashing into reality PLUS a judge is arrested in Wisconsin and a former staffer for the Israeli Minister of Defense now works in the White House! (Click below to watch)
Also, I am now #34 (!!!) on Substack’s leader-board for global politics writers! Click to subscriber or share to help me get even higher. Solidarity!
The U.S. has been full fash. It’s only when they start doing it to PMC class that people take note lol
Imagine an immigration judge just trying to do their job! We can't have an honest judiciary, can we?