Livestream: US Kidnaps Maduro / Invades Venezuela / Puts World on Brink
Breaking news livestream. Free to watch.
To find out about more videos / articles like this one, subscribe for free or support the show for the cost of 2 coffees a month:
To find out about more videos / articles like this one, subscribe for free or support the show for the cost of 2 coffees a month:
No posts
I wonder... They took Maduro to NYC. What will Mayor Mamdani do? If he's a real "socialist" and not a "Democrat Party" member, for peace and not war, Mamdani should at least stand up to the feds in NYC and demand Maduro and his wife released forthwith.
The duopoly factions (aka "The Parties of War and Wall Street) are certainly giving themselves away this week by okaying an invasion of Venezuela. Use this info to convince others to stop supporting the fascist regime in Washington DC.
Ain't that america. What else is new?