Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Livestream: Why Trump's China Trip Achieved Nothing / Commemorating The Nakba & More

Episode 300! Free to watch and share
Lee Camp's avatar
Lee Camp
May 15, 2026

Check out the new episode of “Common Censored” with me and Eleanor Goldfield. It’s episode 300! Free to watch and share — But we can’t do it without you. Just the cost of a single beer a month will keep our shows going. Can you click subscribe and support our work? Thanks and keep fighting!

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