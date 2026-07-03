Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Lenny Broytman's avatar
Lenny Broytman
15h

Absolutely the truth.

Three years ago, Dianne Feinstein, a senator for a state that would be the world’s 4th largest economy if it were its own country, disappeared for several months.

As I covered at the time, she missed more than 90 floor votes during her absence, and literally nothing happened.

These people cosplay as our representatives in Washington, but nothing could be further from the truth.

https://issuechronicle.substack.com/p/not-up-to-the-job

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Gertrud Möller's avatar
Gertrud Möller
15h

Maybe it’s them who are the useless eaters when it comes down to it. They surely act like it.

If I am gone from my office 4 month and nobody askes where I am, that company can never succeed. And my explanation, I was depressed!

Oh marvellous, you are excused!

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