Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Sarina Pepper's avatar
Sarina Pepper
8h

I am devastated, personally offended and ready to fight alongside. Your banners alone were better than 99% of what the Onion dredges up these days. I have lol’d and smh’d to much of your content as I cater to greedy capitalist swine. You are a pioneer and a visionary. I’ll never stop supporting your work. 🫶🏻🤬

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1 reply by Lee Camp
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
8h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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