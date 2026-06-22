New Lee Camp Stand-up Comedy Half-Hour!
Nationalism Is A Brain Parasite
I have filmed a new stand-up comedy half-hour live in Brooklyn, NY. I’m releasing it now to members only. (Just click play below.)
Almost all of my content is free for everyone. I put out countless hours of free content per month. I also put out up to a dozen free columns per month. The only things I reserve for members only are my new stand-up comedy specials. I hope you’ll join up and support my work.
Keep fighting!
Just the cost of one beer a month. That’s all it takes to keep my work going. Can you become a supporter?
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