I have filmed a new stand-up comedy half-hour live in Brooklyn, NY. I’m releasing it now to members only. (Just click play below.)

Almost all of my content is free for everyone. I put out countless hours of free content per month. I also put out up to a dozen free columns per month. The only things I reserve for members only are my new stand-up comedy specials. I hope you’ll join up and support my work.

Keep fighting!