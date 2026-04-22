By Lee Camp

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 1 out of every 5 workers say artificial intelligence has already taken over some of their job. So even though they haven’t lost their job yet, the purge could be on the horizon. Corporate America never keeps humans around — when they’re no longer needed — just to be nice. That’s not how the win-at-all-cost kick-your-neighbor-in-the-balls-to-get-ahead game works.

Some people thought that AI would help humans get more work done without actually causing a tsunami of unemployment. But as Futurism reported recently:

“In a word, [the poll] suggests that AI displacement — where AI leads to less available work for humans — is outpacing AI augmentation, where human workers become more productive as a result of access to AI tools.”

Sure, the most upsetting aspect of that quote is that they say “in a word” and then go on to give a whole sentence. But the second most upsetting aspect of that quote is everything else in that quote. AI is already gobbling up human work, and it’s getting better at, well, everything at an exponential rate.

In fact, data shows AI gets twice as good at important tasks every seven months.

The debate is quickly shifting from “will AI take away jobs” to “will AI take away all the jobs or just most of them?” Even the initial naysayers who believed AI would not cause mass unemployment have had to come around to reality.

The head of Microsoft’s AI department believes AI will erase every white-collar job in only 18 months. He said:

“‘We’re going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks.’”

So right now you’re thinking, “Lee, you said there was some good news. Where the fuck is the good news?? I need it now, asshole.”

Here’s the good news: The only reason we all believe we need wage slave jobs to get by is because we’ve created a society and a socioeconomic system in which there’s no other way to get by. However, there’s nothing mandating our world must be set up this way. It’s entrenched simply because it’s useful for the ruling elite to continue to enrich themselves and keep all of the rest of us chained down stacking boxes in chain stores.

But perhaps the exponential rise of AI will force the capitalist psychopaths to evolve, taking the first steps out of the wage slavery model.

This could look like four or three-day workweeks in which employees get paid the same as they did for a five-day workweek. Many of the richest parasites in the world seem to understand that if they simply fire everyone in the span of two years, then the guillotines will be quickly and enthusiastically polished and sharpened.

For example, billionaire leeches Bill Gates, Jensen Huang, Jamie Dimon and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan all agree that a three-day workweek will likely be coming soon.

But it gets even better. Every study or trial of a four-day workweek shows it benefits everybody involved. The workers are happier and healthier and the companies are more productive. There’s literally zero reason not to make the switch except for the ruling elite’s love of control. The more days they have you locked down in a cubicle, the happier they are.

Scientific American covered the largest trial yet:

“The largest yet study on a four-day workweek included 141 companies, 90 percent of which retained the arrangement at the end of the six-month experiment”

That bears repeating. Ninety percent KEPT the arrangement after the study was over!

Keep in mind they aren’t cutting shifts down to four days and cutting salary along with it. They’re decreasing the work time by 1/5th and keeping the salary at 100%.

In another large study in the UK:

“The trial was a resounding success. Of the 61 companies that participated, 56 are continuing with the four-day week (92%), with 18 confirming the policy is a permanent change. …Levels of anxiety, fatigue and sleep issues decreased, while mental and physical health both improved.”

So basically the only things to improve for the workers were… all of the things that matter in life.

For me, that’s reason enough to make the switch permanent. But it gets even crazier. The companies’ revenue during the trial either stayed the same or increased. Plus staff turnover decreased by 57% — which means more knowledge retained for the companies and less money spent on hiring and training. Fifteen percent of the workers even said that “no amount” of money would get them to leave for a five-day schedule.

Is this the full abandonment of capitalism while evolving to a much much (much) better world? No. Definitely not. But would a lot of workers be happier and healthier earning the same amount of money but only working three days a week? Absolutely.

So why are we not seeing protests for the three-day workweek? Why is that not part of the slogan for every politician running for office? …No, seriously, I’m asking.

Now is the time. AI is taking over the work. There’s literally no reason for humans to keep slaving away at jobs we hate. …If the ruling elite refuse to make the switch, it won’t take long to clean off the guillotines. (I recommend Goddard’s Silver Polish Foam™.)