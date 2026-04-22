Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Pasha Von Sternberg's avatar
Pasha Von Sternberg
1h

Jacked up a floor, ran in steel posts, framed a couple of walls, hung some drywall and taped it. 6 to 7 day work week due to deadlines, no AI in sight... 😐

Guillotines sound good though, just to get some useless eaters off the planet.

Who'll miss Gates, etc?

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Empathic Revolutionary's avatar
Empathic Revolutionary
1h

We're getting polled

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