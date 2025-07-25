Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackNEW STUDY: 20% of Gazans Killed + Israel Votes to Annex West Bank!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW STUDY: 20% of Gazans Killed + Israel Votes to Annex West Bank!Lee CampJul 25, 202522Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackNEW STUDY: 20% of Gazans Killed + Israel Votes to Annex West Bank!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore313ShareI’m one of the most censored comedian / journalists in America. YOU make it possible for me to continue my work. Become a free or paid subscriber here:SubscribeShare22Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackNEW STUDY: 20% of Gazans Killed + Israel Votes to Annex West Bank!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore313SharePrevious
The logical progression in Gaza will be cannibalism. The Lamestream headline will go like this: "Cannibalism breaking out in Gaza. Israel blames the UN."
Way to bring American political cock roaches out of their nests: Build a Gaza Holocaust Memorial and name all the politicians who have enabled Israel beginning with Genocide Joe Biden.
Happy belated birthday 🎊🎉🥳🎂