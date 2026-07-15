By Lee Camp, a human

Fascism and the criminalization of free speech recently took one small step for man but one giant leap for mankind. And this time it wasn’t done by Trump but by neo-liberals. In Germany three bloggers with a small website were arrested for posting RT news. Yet this is not just uniquely German lunacy. As Reason reported:

“Last week, the European Union's supreme court ruled that German authorities can prosecute them for reposting clips from RT, a channel funded by the Russian government.”

If this decision holds, just imagine how large it could get. If Europeans can be arrested for reposting Russian news, how about Chinese news? How about Iranian news? How about anti-Israel news? How about pro-immigrant news? How about any news story that doesn’t align with Western ruling elite talking points? Will this spread to the US, Canada, and Australia?

Philip K. Dick would blush at this dystopian reality.

Below watch my short analysis of this story.

Share