Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Baz's avatar
Baz
10h

Guilt often engenders distorted behaviour in people, on a societal level it seemingly allows collusion with the perpetrators of an ongoing genocide.

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
8h

Keep fighting the Facists.

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