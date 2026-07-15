People Imprisoned For Reposting RT News!
New column/video by Lee Camp
By Lee Camp, a human
Fascism and the criminalization of free speech recently took one small step for man but one giant leap for mankind. And this time it wasn’t done by Trump but by neo-liberals. In Germany three bloggers with a small website were arrested for posting RT news. Yet this is not just uniquely German lunacy. As Reason reported:
“Last week, the European Union's supreme court ruled that German authorities can prosecute them for reposting clips from RT, a channel funded by the Russian government.”
If this decision holds, just imagine how large it could get. If Europeans can be arrested for reposting Russian news, how about Chinese news? How about Iranian news? How about anti-Israel news? How about pro-immigrant news? How about any news story that doesn’t align with Western ruling elite talking points? Will this spread to the US, Canada, and Australia?
Philip K. Dick would blush at this dystopian reality.
Below watch my short analysis of this story.
Most people don’t think much about buying a beer. And yet, that’s all it would take to keep my work going — One beer a month. Can you become a member?
Guilt often engenders distorted behaviour in people, on a societal level it seemingly allows collusion with the perpetrators of an ongoing genocide.
Keep fighting the Facists.