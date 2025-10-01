The Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spoke to hundreds of the nation’s top military officers yesterday — Sorry, Secretary of War is it now? Or Secretary of Killing? Or Secretary of Bloodthirsty Sociopaths? Sorry, can’t remember. We’ll just call him Petey Boy.

He gave a racist Ted Talk to just about every general and top officer in the US military. The mainstream media has focused heavily on his demand to get rid of DEI policies (which is coded language for “get rid of black people and women”), but they seem to be missing perhaps the most consequential (and batshit crazy) aspect of his speech. He said,

“We also don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement. We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country.”

This is an announcement that the US government is throwing out the Geneva Conventions, the widely respected and mostly-followed rules of war (except by Israel). These are the rules that allow the world to be disgusted when a country uses chemical weapons. (Though it is still legal under the Geneva Conventions to use chemical weapons on your own people, thanks goodness.) These rules of engagement are where we get the term “war crimes” and why we can accurately call people like Netanyahu, Trump, Biden, Obama, Bush, and others “war criminals”.

This speech is Pete Hegseth telling the world that the US is a full-frontal war criminal nation. A rogue state full of absolutely unhinged warmongers putting the entire fate of humanity at risk. And he wants the world to know it. He went on to say,

“No more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement, just common sense, maximum lethality and authority for warfighters.”

First, he’s implying that committing war crimes is “common sense”, which both shows that he’s a sociopath and that he assumes everyone is sociopaths. I guess that makes sense. If you’re an unhinged not-fit-for-civil-society lunatic with no empathy, you would probably assume others have the same malfunctioning gray matter between their ears.

Secondly, he’s acting as if the US has been really hamstrung by the global rules of engagement. Of course that is outwardly hilarious. The US has ignored the vast majority of rules of engagement in recent years. Here’s just a few of the greatest hits:

Assassinated the head of Iran’s military with a drone strike when we weren’t at war with them and in the process also killed several Iraqi officials who were our so-called allies

Funded, armed, and defended a genocide by Israel

Created and oversaw a large-scale torture network

Blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, the largest act of industrial terrorism and sabotage perhaps ever

Held prisoners at Guantanamo Bay for decades with no trial or charges

Tried to coup or collapse (sometimes successfully) multiple countries including Venezuela, Brazil, Bolivia, Haiti, Argentina, Belarus, Russia, Cuba, Somalia, Pakistan, Burkina Faso, the list goes on and on.

Bombed, invaded, attacked, and otherwise destroyed countries (while killing millions) including Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and more.

Again, that’s just a tiny taste of the war crimes and criminality of the US government in recent decades. Please feel free to list more in the comments.

The theme of a lot of the Trump Administration seems to simply be “quiet part loud”. Much of what they’re doing was already being done but on a smaller, more sophisticated and more secretive level so as to keep the American people asleep to the reality.

The new-found honesty of the US government is so refreshing, isn’t it?