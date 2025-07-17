PETER JOSEPH: Building The Alternative Future, Here’s How!
Creator of The Zeitgeist Movement joins Lee Camp
What if the solutions to our biggest crises, economic inequality, climate collapse, and political corruption, already exist? Peter Joseph, author and activist, exposes why our current system can’t fix these problems and maps out a radical yet practical alternative. Watch now to explore the future we could have, if we choose to build it!
Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress Calls for Suspension of Israel from UN July 17, 2025 The First Jewish Anti-Zionist Conference in Vienna~
UN Membership Charter Chapter 2 Articles 5 & 6 should have been IMMEDIATELY INVOKED, no later than the International Court declaration of PROBABLE CAUSE To PROSECUTE GENOCIDE! FFS
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/in-final-statement-jewish-anti-zionist-congress-calls-for-suspension-of-israel-from-un/
❗️❗️BritishIMPerialists DESPERATE To GET NUKES To UKRAINE❗️❗️
https://open.substack.com/pub/dialogueworks/p/alex-krainer-iran-turning-into-an-fcd