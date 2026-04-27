Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
13h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Michael Lueras's avatar
Michael Lueras
13h

Remember that The U.S.A. has been Black Only Slavery on Stolen Land Protected and Served by The Police and The Military since 1789. No Slaveowner was punished under The Bill of Rights before during or after The Civil War. The Land of The Native American People remains STOLEN. The Police and The Military of The U.S.A. keep it that way. Remember that when Nat Turner and John Brown acted to enforce The Bill of Rights on The Black Only Slavery in 1831 and 1859 respectively it was The Police and The Military of The U.S.A who stopped them. The Police and The Military of The U.S.A. should have gone after The Slaveowners after The Constitution was ratified in 1789 as The Law of The Land but they didn't so The Crime Against Humanity continues even today. Amen?

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