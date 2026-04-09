Reaction: Co-Founder of Palantir Talking w/ Patrick Bet-David
New video reacting to a top Palantir goon saying Palantir is meant to protect human rights
In this video I tear apart Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir with Peter Thiel. He talked with Trump and Netanyahu sycophant Patrick Bet-David. The conversation was as disconnected from reality as you would imagine.
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I just love the billionaires are the smart people meme. When Mr. Psycho says he is investing in drones that’s code for supplying Israel with drones to wage war.
There is an error when trying to restack this on substack, but I shared it on UpScrolled and fascist book.