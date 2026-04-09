Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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lance arrowood's avatar
lance arrowood
11h

I just love the billionaires are the smart people meme. When Mr. Psycho says he is investing in drones that’s code for supplying Israel with drones to wage war.

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EvnSteven's avatar
EvnSteven
13h

There is an error when trying to restack this on substack, but I shared it on UpScrolled and fascist book.

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