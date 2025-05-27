SHOCK: Israel's Former P.M. Accuses Israel of War Crimes! + US Removes Range Restrictions for Ukraine
All of that and more on today's livestream!
Leecamp’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey Lee Camp, you look like the Jesus of media consciousness 😇
It's a compliment 👏❤️✊
I guess Ehud Ohlmert must be, according to the collective West, a flaming antisemite then, and would be persona non grata in Germany, the UK, and at Columbia and NYU, because, hey, if you say ANYTHING at all against what Israel is doing, you're by definition an antisemite in those countries and at those institutions.