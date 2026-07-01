3-min Column By Lee Camp

There’s shocking new video footage from inside Israel’s police command room as they decided to slaughter their own people on October 7th, 2023. The video was initially aired by Israel’s Channel 12, translated by B.M. on X, and also reported by Justin K.P. Click play here to watch it —

In the video, one senior officer says:

“Right now, I would bomb the entire Gaza border with artillery, hit them with a blow so that they’d have a real problem.”

Another official says it appears they’re already on it. To which the first official responds:

“They’re not even getting fighter helicopters in the air. You think they’re on it?”

Then another official replies:

“Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted.”

At that point Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir comes into the room, realizes the camera person is filming, and tells them to shut it off.

As far as I know, this is the first video of senior officials discussing the use of the Hannibal Directive on October 7th, 2023 — a day when Israel would go on to kill hundreds of their own people, both citizens and active-duty IDF.

While there has been more than enough proof that Israel murdered their own people on Oct 7, US corporate media continues to ignore it or actively cover it up. The use of the Hannibal Directive has been extensively reported on by Haaretz and even the Guardian.

Perhaps most strikingly — even Israel’s Defense Minister during the Oct 7th attacks, Yoav Gallant, has admitted it. And now we have video of the moments surrounding that decision — The decision by the Israeli government to kill hundreds of innocent Israelis.

The importance of this facet of the October 7th events can’t be overstated. Our mainstream media never fails to mention that roughly 1,200 people were killed on Oct 7, 2023. They add it to articles that have almost nothing to do with Oct 7. They put it in every article reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza. And yet, that number etched in our collective memory as if carved in granite includes a great deal of Israelis killed by Israel.

So was that 500 people killed by the IDF and 700 killed by Hamas? Was it 900 killed by the IDF? Was it 1,150 killed by the IDF and 50 by Hamas? We’ll likely never know — But the answer greatly changes how we should view the events of that day.

We know that Israel was the force with far more weaponry, far more powerful weaponry, and far more soldiers. They had air superiority and massive bombs while fighting against guns. We also know:

“Data …shows that during the fighting on October 7, the Air Force fired 11,000 shells, dropped more than 500 heavy one-ton bombs and launched 180 missiles.”

And we know that the Israeli government told their forces to kill everyone they could. Now, we even have video of them making that decision.

This is no longer up for debate. Israel killed hundreds of Israelis on October 7th, 2023. Everyone must stop feeding into corporate pro-genocide bullshit by repeating the 1,200 number as if it was Hamas.

If you want to know more about the hidden truth about October 7th, read my full analysis here.