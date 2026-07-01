Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Alison's avatar
Alison
15h

Doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. The fascist mask of Zionism strikes again…

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
9h

Whoooee! Finally proof positive of how totally evil the Israeli government is! We knew it all along, but it's nice to be able to take the evidence and rub it into the zios' faces and make them apologize for their lies. (Okay, they won't do that, but one can dream!) #FreePalestine

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