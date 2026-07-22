Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

A country with just 3% of the U.S. population and less than 1% of its GDP is miraculously responsible for everything the American empire has opposed since 1960. That’s what Marco Rubio’s State Department wants you to believe in its new McCarthyism 5.0 Report, erm, sorry, Cuba Report.

Cuba is the most powerful country in the world. It created every left-wing and/or activist group in the United States over the past 65 years. Every Latin American coup or regime change that the US didn’t carry out itself was also Cuba. Every idea someone has that doesn’t jibe with the US war machine, also Cuba.

Here’s a short, nonexhaustive list of everything Cuba gets blamed for in this 100-page unhinged State Department slop.

Everything that’s ever happened in Latin America that the US didn’t like — Cuba did it.

Rise of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela — Cuba did it.

Rise of the Sandinistas in Nicaragua — Cuba did it.

All anti-war or pro-civil rights activism in the US in the 1960s and ‘70s— Cuba’s fault.

The Black Panthers — Cuba did it.

Black Lives Matter — Cuba did it.

Angela Davis — Cuba.

The Anti-ICE movement — Cuba.

The Pro-Palestine movement — You guessed it, Cuba.

Code Pink (i.e., a bunch of women dressed in pink saying we shouldn’t kill each other) — Dastardly Cuba did it.

Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s — Cuba did it. (I’m not kidding.)

Jeremy Corbyn — Cuba probably did it but they aren’t sure.

Socialism — Clearly Cuba.

The Vagina Monologues — Cuba’s fault. (Again not kidding.)

Making that little heart symbol with your fingers when you’re taking a photo — Cuba started that.

Honestly, this report has to go down as one of the saddest, most harebrained documents that the US State Department has ever pumped out (which is saying a lot). Over the course of 100 pages, they try to lay out the case that Cuba is responsible for endless terrorism, extremism, and “building a sprawling revolutionary network,” but Rubio and his salty sociopaths can’t seem to find any evidence (even the exaggerated kind) after the year 1980 — which, I will remind you, was 46 fucking years ago.

The report says:

“The Cubans devoted themselves to recruiting, cultivating and mobilizing a global coalition of activists, intellectuals, and political groups around this cause, building a sprawling revolutionary network that shaped a disproportionate share of America’s most famous and influential extremist movements, from the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground through to Antifa. Today, that network continues to maintain ties to powerful leftist nonprofits, anti-ICE collectives, socialist groups, and Marxist militant organizations across the United States.”

Basically, they’re saying, “We don’t have any real evidence that Cuba has any influence over modern-day activists like anti-ICE collectives and socialist groups, so we’ll just say they ‘shaped’ and ‘inspired’ those things.” (It’s kinda like how chefs from eighteenth-century France “created” Jeffrey Dahmer because both were into unique recipes.)

Ironically, the Cuba report accuses Cuba of doing things the US has been well known for.

“The fingerprints of this era of Cuban-backed terror are still imprinted on Latin American politics today.”

Yes, it’s Cuban-backed terror that had such an impact in Latin America. Not US-backed terrorism, mercenaries, assassination squads, etc. In order to get fired up about Cuban-backed “terror,” you’d either have to believe the US wasn’t involved in such things or you’d have to believe only the US gets to do such things. (I support the latter reasoning. Only we, the US, get to murder, terrorize, and destroy Latin Americans!)

Apparently the State Department incels also didn’t realize that in some of their descriptions of Cuba’s many horrible deeds, they were admitting to the US occupation of Latin American countries.

“The Sandinista Revolution was one of Havana’s great victories in the hemisphere. In 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) – named for Augusto Sandino, a Nicaraguan folk hero who led a guerilla war against U.S. occupation in the early twentieth century – overthrew Nicaragua’s Somoza regime and established a revolutionary junta.”

So they don’t deny it was a US occupation. This begs the question: Who has more right to Latin American countries? The US or Latin Americans? Hmmm. (Fucking Cubans always helping Latin Americans take over Latin America!)

This next excerpt again shows the State Dept. accidentally admitting to US imperial war games.

“…the CIA later independently confirmed – that virtually every spy the CIA had recruited inside Cuba since the Bay of Pigs in 1961 had actually been a double agent working for Havana. For more than 20 years, the CIA had been utilizing what it believed was intelligence from dozens of U.S. spies in Cuba; what it had actually received was a curated stream of disinformation crafted by the Cuban regime.”

So we’re supposed to be furious that Cubans inside Cuba didn’t just allow the US colonizers to spy on them and collapse their government? What assholes Cubans are for working to stop us from pillaging their country!

Little Marco’s middle-school-level conspiracy report then devolves into quoting unknown sources who say Cuba caused every protest in America ever totes ever.

“‘Name any disturbance in the United States – on campus, in the streets, anywhere – and I’ll name you the leaders of it who have been to Cuba.’ – Unnamed State Department official, 1970”

And yes, one of the main brands of “evidence” highlighted again and again throughout the narrative is the fact that someone somewhere once visited Cuba. If you visit Cuba, that immediately makes you a Cuban mercenary — even if you are just a tourist from Cincinnati who likes cigars and old cars. You’re a goddamn Marxist revolutionary. Donald Trump himself has been to China multiple times. Clearly he’s a Maoist. And one of the Fast & Furious movies was filmed in Cuba. That makes Vin Diesel a Trotskyite.

And god forbid you ever tried to organize a solidarity campaign to help the starving people of Cuba under assault by the deranged US empire. That clearly means you drink baby blood out of a goblet with a hammer and sickle on it.

“The March 2026 ‘Nuestra América Convoy’ was a major flashpoint for the international left, mobilizing by air, land, and sea (as organizers put it) to transport goods to Cuba in defiance of U.S. sanctions. 120 organizations from across 33 countries joined the caravan. Participants included a suite of influential progressives from the United States and across the world, including Hasan Piker; Amazon Labor Union founder Christian Smalls; a delegation from the Democratic Socialists of America; former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Spanish deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias; several other current and former members of European Parliament; and Isra Hirsi, campus activist and daughter of Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.).”

Never mind that the US government has been guilty of economic terrorism against the island nation for generations. And the UN has voted overwhelmingly to end the Cuban embargo even though it has little power to do so. Some years, the only countries voting against ending the embargo are the US and Israel. (Two of the most moral governments in the world.)

The State Dept. then argues the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, or “ICAP,” is the “nexus of Cuban intelligence.”

“One of ICAP’s major U.S. counterparts is the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a coalition of more than 60 American groups – including the Democratic Socialists of America, National Lawyers Guild, Code Pink, and Communist Party USA – which is formally committed to lobbying for an end to the U.S. embargo and other ‘imperialist’ policies against Cuba.”

That’s right — if you’ve ever lobbied for peace or diplomacy or an end to imperialism or human suffering, then you’re a goddamn Cuban intelligence officer! This includes the evil, disgusting, dastardly National Lawyers Guild.

“The National Lawyers Guild (NLG) is one of the most persistently relevant – and insidious – organizations in Cuba’s U.S. network.”

This web of terror (i.e., holding up signs depicting a bomb with an X through it), of course, includes “Pastors for Peace” and Code Pink.

“Code Pink: Women for Peace was co-founded in November 2002 by Medea Benjamin (born Susan Benjamin, 1952), Jodie Evans, Diane Wilson, and others as a protest arm of the organized opposition to the looming Iraq War.”

And god for-fuckin-bid you’ve ever hung out with someone from Code Pink!

“The pivotal event in Code Pink's relationship to foreign regimes, however, was Jodie Evans’ 2017 marriage to Neville Roy Singham himself. The wedding, which featured a “revolutionary love”-themed brunch and custom museum, demonstrated how central the activist power couple had already become on the American far left: The event’s guest list, as the New York Times wrote, “was a ‘Who’s Who’ of progressivism. Photos from the event show Amy Goodman, host of ‘Democracy Now!’; Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream; and V, the playwright formerly known as Eve Ensler, who wrote ‘The Vagina Monologues.’”

They all went to a wedding?! Holy Satan’s balls! What’s next — A jihadist baby shower?!

Shit, we’re running out of red thread to connect all these terror networks. We’ll have to switch to mauve.

“The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) serves as a particularly potent illustration of the ideological victory of Cuba’s effort to position itself as the spiritual capital of Third Worldist radicalism.”

Yep, the State Dept. has no evidence of anything. They just feel that Cuba is behind the “ideological victory” of the DSA, which maybe helped six people get elected in the US once.

And finally, we come to the report’s conclusion, in which the morally bankrupt authors act as if they presented proof of anything after 1980, other than the fact that they’re clearly off their meds.

“Today, Cuban agents and operatives maintain a foothold in hundreds of front groups, activist organizations, solidarity centers, and ideological NGO and nonprofit networks. These groups collectively represent one of the single largest, most sophisticated and dangerous vectors for hostile foreign influence in modern American history. Many of the most significant upheavals in recent American political history – from the George Floyd riots to the rise of Antifa to the explosion of pro-terrorist activism on American college campuses – can be linked, in some way, shape, or form, to Cuban influence.”

Yes, even the response to the murder of George Floyd was caused by Cuba. Not by the understandable outrage at a US law enforcement official executing an innocent man in broad daylight. No, not that. It was goddamn Cubans — seen here planning their next US terror attack:

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