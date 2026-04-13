Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Marika Vossmerbaumer's avatar
Marika Vossmerbaumer
3h

Ahhh, those two shiny, greasy faces pressed together. The little smiles and closed eyes. It's pretty cute! I'm glad they have each other. That's all the peace they need. Thank you @LeeCamp stellar humor.

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1 reply by Lee Camp
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
4h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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