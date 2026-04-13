Column and voice over by Lee Camp

So many people around the world are working toward peace. They want the US/Israel to stop bombing Iran and killing innocent people. They want Israel’s genocide of Gaza to end. They want to hinder Israel’s new genocide in Lebanon. They want the US not to kidnap President Maduro. They want the US not to lay siege to Cuba until its people starve.

All of those wishes or demands are lame. Sorry to say it like it is, but peace is boring and achieves nothing.

At least that’s the case for Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and many others. And we should follow their lead because they are our betters and our leaders and they wear suits worth more than our children.

Sure, Trump and Netanyahu are the dictionary definition of psychopaths — which sounds bad. But seeing as they are epic patriotic heroes, that clearly means psychopaths make the best rulers.

They both need the death and destruction to continue in order to avoid finding themselves in small cages for the rest of their lives (and wearing less expensive orange suits). Netanyahu has numerous corruption and war crimes charges hanging over his head. Trump faces the same but also has sexual assault allegations, the Epstein files, and more. So both of them need to remain president of their respective nations in order to avoid arrest and to distract from all of those crimes. (Killing people in other countries is not a crime, obviously. It’s a talent.)

Beyond that, peace achieves nothing. Think about it. If you’re a mega-awesome country like the USA, spending enough money on your military to feed the world many times over, you can (almost) do whatever you want to other countries. So the only reason to NOT spend your time threatening or crushing said countries is if you don’t have anything you need from them. But we always have something we need from everyone. Every country has some kind of resource we can steal. And if they don’t, then their human beings can be the resource we extract.

But, if we’re at peace with them, then they either aren’t giving us those things we want or they aren’t giving us enough of those things at a low enough price. Peace stops us from being able to truly leech off them in an enormous way. So peace hurts our bottom line. Peace is a fucking boring nuisance.

Let me give an analogy. There’s a giant strong, tough kid in fifth grade. He towers over everyone else. Every day he walks to school next to a kid half his size. Peace would be represented by those two kids walking calmly next to each other. Nothing happens. No one gets hurt. No one cries. No money or toys or candy change hands.

If that big kid is a psychopath, then no one getting hurt has no meaning or value to him. It’s nothing. It’s a nonexistent rubric. It means less to him than the mating habits of a yellow crested cockatoo. And it’s boring. It’s a boring walk to school.

BUT, if he hits the small kid in the face and takes his lunch money — Very exciting! The big kid profits. People talk about it. They say how tough he is. The other kids fear him. Far more thrilling and interesting and profitable than silently walking. As you can see, peace achieves zero. War, fighting, belligerence, unfettered ruthless assholery get stuff done.

Point being, peace with Iran achieves nothing. Peace with Cuba achieves nothing. Peace with Venezuela — nothing. Peace with NATO — nothing. Hell, peace with our own American citizens — nothing.

Peace is only a good thing for the non-psychopathic, non-megalomaniacal, non-ruling elite. Peace only benefits 99.9999% of us. But for the unhinged patriotic awesome cool terrorists who lead the US and Israel, it’s fucking boring, unprofitable, and stupid.