Lee Camp & Dangerous Ideas

Glenn Crowther
3h

Mate, good summary with one or two points of further clarification.

The Australia Act 1986.

PM Bob Hawke .... who earlier in his career as Head of the Australian Council of Trade Unions was a stoolie for US Corporations ... in 1986 had the above Act of legislation drafted and passed. Basically, it removes the powers of the Monarch in relation to the Governor General that allowed the dismissal of Whitlam, which is one of the reasons no PM has been dismissed since.

The other reason no PM has been dismissed sine would be the fact we have not had a PM since The Dismissal who has not been approved by The US government and intelligence services. No-one gets near even being a major player in either major party without being vetted by US Intelligence or US transnational corporations.

It was after The Dismissal the Murdock started to become the main power broker down under as an asset of US Intelligence, his propaganda prowess influencing the outcome of the following election that Whitlam lost.

You could also of mentioned ... or research if unaware ... Christopher Boyce, the guy Timothy Hutton played in the movie "The Falcon and the Snowman". Boyce did time for selling much of the secret communiqués on this issue to the Soviets.

As a note of Australian pride, Australian comedian and actor Garry McDonald got to do the following on national TV in character as "Norman Gunston" the day of The Dismissal. In no other country on Earth could a comedian get away with this shit on a day of political chaos and infamy ... make you bloody proud to be Australian.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-joVQkRM8LE

Yvette Worrall
3h

As a teenager in Rhodesia with parents involved in politics, I remember the stern faces around Whitlam's name. Independence (supposedly illegal) from Britain did not equate for them to the 'left wing' proposals of Whitlam. But then we were all pretty clueless about the more opaque actualities of both British and American motives and actions.

