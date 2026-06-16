Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

When I heard there’s something that’s so dangerous it’s only allowed in two countries, I was a little upset. As a thrill seeker myself, I feel that dangerous things should be allowed in all countries so that thrill seekers can experience them and/or die from them. If you, on the other hand, don’t like thrills and the seekers thereof, you should still support thrill seeking because it will kill a percentage of the people you don’t like.

Anyway, here’s the only thing I could find that is so dangerous it’s only legal in two countries: Direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads.

They’re deadly — both for one’s human vessel and for one’s financial vessel. …which is what makes them so awesome for those who seek thrills, and why I insist they be legalized everywhere so that more people can experience the sheer exhilaration of dying or losing your life savings. (In today’s capitalist look-how-many-shiny-things-I-have-in-my-hands/wrists/ears world, is there a difference?)

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) prescription drug ads (PDAs) are not deadly because they don’t work — they’re deadly because they work really well.

In the US, Big Pharma companies spend billions to warp our minds and OD our souls. (Are you not thrilled?)

CounterPunch noted:

“In 2024, giant pharmaceutical companies spent over $6 billion on television alone, and nearly $50 billion in the decade prior.”

Now, you might be thinking, “What are you complaining about? The drugs have been proven to work, right? Who cares if someone finds out about it from a TV ad featuring a woman with a creepy AI smile in a canoe, wait, hiking in the woods, wait, in a canoe again?”

A) Many of the drugs have been proven to work but include crazy side effects (such as premature death!?).

B) Some of the drugs have generic competitors that could save the consumer thousands of dollars if only the consumer knew about them.

C) Many of the side effects aren’t even mentioned in the ads.

D) Some of the ads convince people they need drugs they don’t need — thereby sending them down a path of financial ruin and vivid hallucinations and hives.

E) I prefer people find out about prescription drugs the same way I do — by having a stranger shove them down your throat when you least expect it, preferably during a theater performance.

All of these points may sound like bad things, but they only back up my initial argument that DTC PDAs should be legal everywhere. For example, strange and surprising side effects only add to the thrill. If I’m taking a prescription drug that gives me a boner for hours and then — Surprise! — I also have diarrhea, shaky hands, nipple numbness, and early-onset Parkinson’s, would my heart not be racing? Would my adrenaline not be pumping? How dare we rob 193 of the 195 countries in the world of these thrilling activities!

Plus, studies show that Big Pharma companies spend gargantuan amounts of money promoting the most beneficial drugs even if those drugs are less profitable than others. …Okay, that’s a lie. The studies show the opposite. Big Pharma promotes the most profitable drugs even if they aren’t the most effective. (But I stand by the lie as indicative of something I’d like to be true.)

Furthermore, having DTC PDAs helps Americans spend their money in a country that has too much of it.

“Americans spent 423 percent more for the anti-inflammatory drug Humira compared to the United Kingdom, and Ozempic costs nearly $1,000 a month in the US compared to $155 in Canada and $59 in Germany.”

But, come on, this is the natural way of things. People who want to be skinny should not also be rich. Rich, skinny people frustrate me, like NASCAR drivers with British accents or British lords with NASCAR accents.

Of course, I would be remiss if I left out the fact that Big Pharma will also promote drugs that happen to sorta, kinda be killing people even while there are alternative drugs that don’t do that. One example is the anti-inflammatory Vioxx by Merck. As CounterPunch reported:

What the advertisement didn’t say was that the company knew Vioxx was no more effective than another treatment, naproxen. Vioxx also increased the risk of heart attacks and strokes. While Merck raked in billions, the [FDA] estimated the drug killed 30,000 to 60,000 Americans.

Some people look down upon the actions taken by the Merck executives in this case. They say things like, “Why did you kill all those people?” and “Why didn’t you tell all those people there was another drug that wouldn’t murder them?” But I call those people Negative Nancies. (I’m not sure that’s the proper pluralizing of “Nancy,” but we’ve come this far. In for a Nancy, in for a pound.)

Big Pharma companies have no obligation to NOT kill customers. They often somewhat, half-heartedly don’t kill customers because non-dead customers tend to buy more drugs and buying more drugs makes shareholders downright orgasmic. But if the company has a drug that a lot of people will buy and a few tens-of-thousands will die from, that’s still a good deal, and everyone walks away happy. (Well, the people who aren’t freshly permanently horizontal walk away happy.)

You, fair reader, may now be thinking, “Why doesn’t the federal government at least fine these companies for either misadvertising their drugs or promoting drugs that can harm people?” Oh, they very much do. In fact:

From 1991 to 2021, drug companies paid federal and state governments more than $22 billion for unlawful promotion of their drugs.

Boy, that’s a lot of money. …unless you took in over $11.5 trillion from 2000 to 2018. And by you, I mean the 35 largest Big Pharma companies. Although, if that is indeed you, then fuck you. Stop reading my column.

Point being, the fines pharma companies pay for their DTC PDAs amount to parking tickets (if you were parking outside a place where you kill a lot of people and give some of them erectile dysfunction).

Luckily for us thrill seekers, the Big Pharma companies also don’t have to worry about getting sued for their false or misleading advertisements. As noted in the Milbank Quarterly health policy journal:

The learned intermediary doctrine shields drug manufacturers from liability in most states, even when they engage in pervasive DTC advertising that leads to consumer misunderstanding.

Basically the learned intermediary doctrine says that as long as doctors were told the full risks and side effects, then the pharma bros don’t have to tell the consumers.

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