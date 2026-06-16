Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Mike Coulson's avatar
Mike Coulson
1d

To be fair, Big Pharma doesn’t want to kill people with their drugs anymore than they wish to cure them. Either way they lose a customer. Not that I’m interested in being fair to Big Pharma.

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John Anthony La Pietra's avatar
John Anthony La Pietra
1d

In case anyone else was wondering, "What's the other country where DTC PDAs are allowed?" . . . a quick DuckDuckGo search suggests it's New Zealand.

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=direct-to-consumer+prescription+drugs+allowed+in+two+countries&ia=web

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