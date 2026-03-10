Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim N's avatar
Tim N
9h

Thanks, Lee, for mentioning that the government can create all the money it wants to, and there is no need to "take" money from one program to help fund another.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Empathic Revolutionary's avatar
Empathic Revolutionary
9h

When inbred pedopaths hate you for being poor 😕

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Camp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture