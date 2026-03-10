By Lee Camp

The American ruling elite hate you. They fucking despise you. Until Americans realize this, nothing will change.

While the government spends 1.9 million dollars per minute on the military, they do their best to spend $0.00 on the health and well-being of the average American. Total household debt in the US is $18.8 trillion. Auto loan debt is at $1.67 trillion and student loan debt hit $1.66 trillion.

The US government spends billions of dollars per day just on murdering people in Iran — a war the American people don’t want or support.

If the ruling elite didn’t fucking hate you, they would spend money on sustaining life instead of creating death. And some will point out that the US government can print any amount of money they want and therefore money is not “transferred” from one thing to another thing like a household deciding they’ll skip movie night and instead put the money toward a bicycle or cocaine. True, but these are still choices made by the ruling elite. They make a choice to spend money on bombs while also making a choice to spend as little as possible on helping Americans.

And how bad do Americans have it?

If the Americans who are severely food insecure — meaning they literally have to miss meals because they have no money — were their own nation, they would have a population larger than Denmark. If you add that to all the Americans who are only kinda food insecure — meaning they worry about finding something to eat and lower the quality of their meals in order to afford food — then that “nation” of semi-starving people would have a population of 18.3 million people, greater than Sweden and Denmark combined.

Over 47 million Americans live in households that struggle to find enough food at some point during the year.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports:

The top 0.1% saw their wealth grow by 10% over the past year. Since the pandemic, the top 0.1%, or those with a net worth of at least $46 million, have seen their total wealth nearly double to over $23 trillion.

The ruling elite — who are entirely billionaires and millionaires — have the money and ability to make sure every American has the food and housing they need every single day.

So why don’t they do it then? Why don’t they ensure every American is fed, clothed, and housed? I would say it’s because they don’t care, but they actually DO care. They fucking hate you. And hatred is the opposite of not giving a shit.

The ruling elite seek to keep the average American desperate. Desperate for a job. Desperate for rent money. Desperate for healthcare. Desperate for a functioning community. Simply desperate. Why? Because desperate people are willing to work endless hours for low wages. They’re willing to put up with abuse. They’re too busy and exhausted to fight for change. They’re too beaten-down and frustrated to even pay attention to the news telling them their “leaders” are psychopaths and warmongers and pedophiles and dipshits.

Desperate people are the easiest kind of people to exploit.

Here’s one example of how the American system grew out of this hatred. One of the main reasons so many Americans are struggling is our horrific, exploitative health care system. And its origins are actually rooted in white supremacy. That’s right. In the early 1900s when the ruling elite debated developing a universal healthcare system for American citizens, a eugenicist by the name of Frederick Ludwig Hoffman pushed the idea that the country could do away with black people (and plenty of poor people too) by making healthcare costly. Hoffman was the Vice President of Prudential Insurance and one of the loudest voices in the room at the time. His hatred towards a large segment of the American population won the day, and now hundreds of millions of Americans suffer. Many die prematurely. Many stay sick. Many live in poverty.

You see, the ruling elite fucking hate you. We have to internalize that understanding in order to break free. We have to realize it in order to join together and fight for change. We — the non-billionaires and non-millionaires — have more power than they do.

…But only if we unite.