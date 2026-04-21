Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Sharley Azen fisher's avatar
Sharley Azen fisher
17h

Kudos to this band for their daring to expose the horrors of what has been done to so many countries over the years by the U.S. and take a stand against it. As Lee says, so many of us know the history of these events but it is vastly more who do not and should know. This is a great venue, over 250,00 attending, to perform and show this video . The question they ask -- which side are you standing on--- is the absolute most important one for anyone to ask themselves now. Let's hope more public figures on the side we are on will do the same.

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
18h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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