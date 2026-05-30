The Democrats have a long, storied history of rigging their own primaries. It takes a lot of work to keep all actual left-wing, truly anti-war, genuinely anti-genocide candidates out of the electoral process. Luckily, the Democrats are willing and ready to put in the time and effort.

This time around, the Democrats have worked to rig the primary race for Governor of California. Voters head to the polls this coming Tuesday, June 2nd. Despite the fact that California has an open primary in which any and all candidates appear on the same ballot, Green Party candidate Butch Ware will not be listed. Why? Because he had a good shot of winning.

Even though the primary includes all parties, the Democratic establishment owns California and therefore owns the electoral process. They were horrified by the idea that an anti-war, pro-healthcare, anti-genocide candidate like Butch Ware might come in second in the primary and therefore advance to the general election to take on whichever corrupt, corporate Democratic candidate came in first.

So how did they get Butch Ware off the ballot? They claimed he got his paperwork wrong. Candidates are required to submit five years of tax info. They claimed Ware failed to redact one personal number and therefore his forms were incomplete.

Ware took them to court and according to him, once before the judge, the state suddenly realized the forms were in fact correct. The officials had been mistaken. But now, they told the judge, it was too late — Butch Ware’s name couldn’t appear on the ballots because the ballots had already been printed and sent out.

Clearly this was a concocted excuse to simply force him off the ballot. He is now running as a write-in candidate, which makes it much harder to win. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t still do it. Because he’s running against many candidates, he may only need a million votes to come in second and therefore earn a spot in the general election.

Either way, it’s clear the Democrats have yet again done their best to rig this election in favor of the billionaires. Who can forget back in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary when California was part of a large-scale election fraud perpetrated against Bernie Sanders? The day before Californians were set to vote, the Democratic establishment (and the mainstream media) declared that Hillary Clinton had won the nomination even though it wasn’t true.

Plus, election poll workers were told to give likely Bernie voters “provisional ballots,” which should rightly be called “placebo ballots.” They’re designed to make someone think they voted even though their vote won’t be counted for weeks, if ever. By the time placebo ballots are counted, the election has long been decided and therefore their purpose is moot.

The Democratic Party will do anything to stop Butch Ware — an anti-war, anti-capitalist, anti-genocide, pro-peace candidate — from setting foot in the governor’s mansion.

To watch my full interview yesterday with Butch Ware, click here.

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