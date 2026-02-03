The Epstein Files Just Got CRAZY!
New Livestream Episode
On this livestream I go through everything revealed in the new tranche of Epstein files. And some of it is truly mind-blowing! I also cover the $6 Bn of weapons Trump just sent to Israel, China’s clean energy growth and more! Click below to watch.
I will definitely finish watching this segment but I had to stop to insert this comment first, after Lee stated how he has been covering the "Epstein" matter since at least 2015, since well-before he was "murdered" in prison.
When I hear about how Epstein died/suicided/murdered/etc, my mind always goes back to this thought... it has now become obvious that Epstein had the uncomfortable/embarrassing/incriminating/etc/etc "goods" on most of the western world's most powerful people, which makes it seem even more likely that he was definitely working with Israeli intelligence (and then Israel would perhaps then direct AIPAC or other organizations to use those "goods" and of course vast sums of money as well to put their choices in U.S. office, and then once they're in office, use the goods on them to make sure they do what they want).
But here's the thing that has always mystified me. Wouldn't one think, now knowing all this about Epstein, that he had the foresight/ability to ensure his own safety while in prison, like somehow making it known to those others (the powerful who "matter") that he has all this dirt on everyone and if anything happens to him in "custody", then he will make sure all this dirt is released to the world public.
I note this because this always occurs to me, and makes me wonder if he really is actually dead (or instead moved somewhere). I mean was there any real investigative reporting on his death medical documents, funeral arrangements/attendees/etc... I really don't know. Yes, I know, I am opening myself up to conspiracy-thinking ridicule but it is difficult to overlook the power his "dirt" apparently had/has, probably even still controls a lot of Trump's behavior/evasiveness, and it just seems naive to think that someone with this much powerful info/dirt would also be dumb enough to not have something in place, in advance, in case something like that ever happened to him.
I am not often prone to really heavy-duty conspiracy thinking so maybe I'm just missing, overlooking something here (but also, I must add that over the last couple decades though, I have learned to really dislike it when people even use that phrase "conspiracy thinking"...because more and more so, it is used to, instead, suppress people's natural line of questioning/thinking).
Anyway, just something I've long wondered about.
Blanche says pics of child sex abuse can’t be released. But perps have faces. Faces have names. Name the names , Todd. Name the names.