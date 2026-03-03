A 2-min column by Lee Camp

If you have your “Reasons For Bombing Iran & Assassinating Their Leader” bingo card out right now, it should almost be full. At various times Donald Trump has said that the US is raining hellfire down on the Iranian people because:

We need to stop their nuclear program. (Trump said he already blew it to smithereens last summer but apparently it’s back and stronger than ever!) The Ayatollah didn’t treat his people well. (So bombing those same people is the answer. Besides, if the US bombs every leader who treats his people poorly, then I assume the Pentagon is aiming at Donald Trump as we speak.) Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror. (I guess that would be if you don’t count the United States which has murdered around 6 million innocent people in just the “War on Terror.”) Iran tried to rig the 2020 and 2024 elections against Donald Trump. (There’s no evidence of this and it’s never been brought up before this week, but sure, why not? Also the Ayatollah kidnapped my dog.) Israel was going to attack Iran, and Iran was going to retaliate against the US. Therefore, the US might as well kill a bunch of people in Iran in advance rather than stop Israel from attacking Iran. (Apparently Marco Rubio is admitting Israel is the tail that wags the dog.)

None of these are the true reason, of course. The true reason has to do with the petrodollar, dollar hegemony, oil supplies, and China. I explained it in more detail here. Of course, those things would be true next year as well — So why not start this war with Iran next year? Well, the timing probably has to do with how dosh-garn difficult it is to distract the entire world from credible allegations that you r**e children.

Trump’s ally Senator Lindsey Graham has admitted on live television that the US government has no plan for what comes after collapsing the government of Iran, nor do they care, nor is it their responsibility to care. And I have to admit, this is refreshingly honest. Since when do psychopaths care about how their victims will fare in the future?

Beyond that, once you understand the US empire’s true reasons for working to collapse Iran for the past many decades, you also understand why the rulers don’t actually care what comes next. All they need is for Iran to stop pumping oil outside the US dollar and to stop cooperating with China. If those two things are true, then — for all the US ruling detritivores care — Iran can be led by former Al Qaeda lunatics like Syria after the US destroyed it, it can consist of open-air slave markets and competing warlords like Libya after the US and NATO destroyed it, it can be a seventh circle of Hell. They truly don’t care.

Unfortunately for the unhinged comic book villains running the US empire, Iran seems prepared for an existential battle. How much are the US and Israel willing to sacrifice in their bloodthirsty genocidal adventurism that’s hurtling us all towards nuclear Armageddon?

Meanwhile, every Western liberal mechanism designed to stop or slow wars of aggression, to stop the murder of innocents, to stop full-frontal genocides, has proven utterly limp-dicked. Western media — having already been captured by the anonymous corporate state — falls all over itself to manufacture consent for this horror show that will destroy, decimate, shred, and upend millions of lives. The UN achieves nothing. The EU puts out some statements of dismay. Meanwhile, none of these bodies seem willing or capable of stopping the US/Israel war machine. When these so-called “noble” bodies are at their best, they come off like a gnat trying to stop an F1 car at full speed. When they’re at their worst, they actively facilitate the US imperial death march.