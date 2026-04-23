Well, this is it. The final episode of Unredacted Tonight. I hope you enjoy it even if it’s bitter sweet. Thank you to everyone who has supported this project. As I’ve mentioned, I will be continuing my livestreams Mon, Wed, and Fridays every week, and I will keep writing here at Substack. I hope you join me whenever you can.

I also hope you see fit to support all of my continuing work for the cost of 1 beer a month. Since I’m not corporate media and not funded by any large donors, it all comes down to people like you. Just click subscribe. Thanks and keep fighting!

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