Sorry To Say Goodbye
The Final Episode of Unredacted Tonight
Well, this is it. The final episode of Unredacted Tonight. I hope you enjoy it even if it’s bitter sweet. Thank you to everyone who has supported this project. As I’ve mentioned, I will be continuing my livestreams Mon, Wed, and Fridays every week, and I will keep writing here at Substack. I hope you join me whenever you can.
I also hope you see fit to support all of my continuing work for the cost of 1 beer a month. Since I’m not corporate media and not funded by any large donors, it all comes down to people like you. Just click subscribe. Thanks and keep fighting!
Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.
You deserve so much more, Lee. I truly am sorry you've ended Unredacted Tonight. I'm bummed. Everything is so effed up!!