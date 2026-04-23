Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
2h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

Reply
Share
Magic Girl's avatar
Magic Girl
2h

You deserve so much more, Lee. I truly am sorry you've ended Unredacted Tonight. I'm bummed. Everything is so effed up!!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Camp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture