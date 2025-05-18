I’m about to show you how every seemingly unhinged U.S. foreign policy decision works. And it is nothing you’ll ever hear on your mainstream media. They’ll talk about this as much as they talk about the torture farming that goes into your hamburgers.

Once you know WHY the US acts the way it does, you’ll be able to predict future U.S. decisions. But you might not want to because… yuck. It’s like predicting what’s gonna happen next in Shaquille O'Neal’s career. …Ummm, a commercial for a gadget that sucks gunk out from the wheel well of your car?

Almost all U.S. foreign policy decisions come down to hot, sexy currency. As Daragh Cogley writes in CounterPunch — In 1944, just after WWII, “the Bretton Woods system established the U.S. dollar as the world’s anchor currency, pegged to gold, which cemented U.S. economic dominance.”

This made the U.S. the world’s reserve currency. It made our dollars incredibly sought after. However, the U.S. left the gold standard in 1971 under Tricky Dicky Nixon, which meant U.S. dollars weren’t “pinned” to anything and that made them unstable. So how would the U.S. maintain its global dominance? Well, Henry Kissinger — the King of Darkness and the darkness behind kings — had an idea! What if U.S. dollars were connected to the sale of the most important commodity on earth — SKIMS! …Wait, no — OIL! (Sorry, I thought it was SKIMS.)

“In 1974, …Washington and [Saudi Arabia] struck a pivotal deal (kept secret until 2016) that ensured Saudi oil would be priced exclusively in dollars.”

In return the U.S. would give Saudi Arabia limitless military protection and arms deals and Saudi leaders would pump their oil money back into U.S. Treasury bonds. It was a you-scratch-our-back, we’ll-help-you-destroy-the-world deal! It was a bromance built in heaven!

Which explains why EVERY U.S. president gives the Saudi royalty the ol’ french palm tickler.

This is what true love looks like, kids.

Find someone who holds hands with you the way a U.S. President holds hands with a Saudi monarch.

Of course Joe Biden was dirtier than the others. He stepped it up—

To fisting.

This world-changing deal became known as the petrodollar and was widely understood globally even though it wasn’t admitted in mainstream media until 2016. After the petrodollar deal began in the 1970s, most of the largest oil producers also switched to U.S. dollars “...bolstering its reserve currency status and enabling the U.S. to maintain economic and military preeminence…”

Most importantly, it meant that the U.S. CAN PRINT ALL THE MONEY IT FUCKIN’ WANTS! It’s a pants-down blackout-drunk festival of greed. Other countries can’t do that. If they did, their money would become worth less than Alex Jones’ line of children’s bedtime linens. (Something about pillowcases that say “They’re turnin’ the frogs gay!” in all caps does not help with sleepy time.)

The U.S. has used this exorbitant petrodollar “privilege” to of course give every hungry person around the world plenty of food and make sure there are no children suffering anywhere. …No. I’m kidding. Of course they didn’t do that because we’re ruled by idiopaths (idiot sociopaths).

The U.S. ruling elite use their money machine to spend a trillion dollars a year on death and destruction. The petrodollar system “...has directly enabled U.S. imperial reach and the expansion of its military–industrial complex.”

Foreign governments must hold U.S. dollars and therefore they essentially all help fund U.S. war-making insanity. Isn’t that kinda sweet? Most of the world comes together to fund the destruction of most of the world.

So, in order to see how influential the petrodollar is, just ask yourself why any U.S. foreign policy decisions were made. For example, why does the U.S. have an obsession, a particularly strong hatred for certain countries — invading them, coup’ing them, sending CNN’s Clarissa Ward there.

It’s because those countries are the ones that threaten the FUCKING PETRODOLLAR! The top threats to it are nations that have a lot of oil and want to sell it outside the U.S. dollar. So which countries would those be?

The biggest ones used to be Iraq, Syria, Libya, Iran, Venezuela, and Russia. Does it sound like the US has traditionally had problems with those countries? Have we invaded, bombed, sanctioned, and proxy-war’ed those countries?

“Iraq’s Saddam Hussein switched to selling oil in euros in 2000, and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi proposed a gold-backed African currency…” that would replace U.S. dollars. Syria picked euros over dollars in 2006. Venezuela stopped accepting dollars for oil payments in 2017. But they’ve been despised by the US long before that for nationalizing their oil — And also for being socialist. (Who the hell are they to have free healthcare? We, the U.S., will tell you if you get healthcare! …Before you ask, the answer’s no.)

So let’s see. Of the aforementioned countries, Saddam Hussein had his head separated from his shoulders after a US invasion. Muammar Gaddafi was bayoneted in the streets after a U.S./ NATO invasion. Assad fled to Russia before he would’ve been executed after the U.S.-backed war. Venezuela? There have been multiple CIA-connected assassination attempts on Hugo Chavez and Nicholas Maduro. And of course the U.S. elite have had a wild hair up their ass about Iran for years. And last year the helicopter of Iranian President Raisi went into the side of a mountain. …Unrelated though. …Totally unrelated to anything we’re talking about. (What happened was… erm… you know how people sometimes walk straight into glass doors? It was a see-through glass mountain.)

And what the US can’t achieve via assassination, they do via sanctions. U.S. sanctions have successfully stopped Venezuela and Iran from having anywhere near the impact on the world oil markets. Plus, it means Taylor Swift can never perform there. This is what they mean when they say these countries have been cut off from the SWIFT system. …[Checks notes] Or it’s a banking system. …Not sure which one.

So what about Israel? Why does the U.S. send them hundreds of billions of dollars and weapons to perpetrate their genocide in Gaza? Well, Israel is a nuclear-armed unsinkable U.S. battleship in the center of the Middle East. It’s crucial for American hegemony. So we let them genocide all they want.

Another term the ruling elite like to use about the petrodollar is “force multiplier”. The petrodollar “... acts as a force multiplier for U.S. imperial strategy: it finances a global network of hundreds of overseas bases and proxy engagements, and it gives Washington a powerful economic weapon to reward allies and punish adversaries.” (Before the petrodollar, the U.S. just had to punish adversaries with revenge porn. But that was before the internet, so it was mainly revenge porn postcards.)

So what about the rest of the Global South? They’re kept under control mainly by debt. They’re pressured by the U.S., the World Bank, and the I.M.F. to extract their resources and sell them to Western countries to gain enough foreign currency (petrodollars) to pay the interest on their debts. “…between 1990-2015 alone, [this has] resulted in a wealth drain from the South totaling $242 trillion, equivalent to a quarter of Northern GDP.”

TWO HUNDRED AND FORTY-TWO TRILLION DOLLARS! There’s a giant sucking sound, folks, and it’s the wealth of the Global South being vacuumed into the gullet of the United States.

While a lot of what I’ve covered you’ll hear occasionally on independent media, here’s an aspect you’ll almost never hear—The connection between the petrodollar and runaway climate change. Let me be clear: As long as the petrodollar system continues, humans will do less to deal with climate crisis than Super 8 does about bed bugs. …That’s not fair. I was at a Super 8 in Poughkeepsie once, and they did ask the bed bugs to keep the noise down after 11pm.

“The [petrodollar] arrangement implicitly incentivizes high oil consumption: oil-exporting nations earn dollars and invest in growth, while oil-importing countries need growth to afford expanding energy imports. …As of 2022, about 80% of global primary energy still comes from fossil fuels…”

ANY movement away from fossil fuels harms the power of the petrodollar and thereby the power of the U.S. empire. This means we currently live under a system that incentivizes our own extinction! (Which, if you’re wondering, is a bad thing.)

But more importantly — Why am I the only one talking about it?! …Well, me and Barcelona-based economics professor Daragh Cogley. …Sorry, I’m typing this through tears. …I just wanted to be a comedian. I just wanted to make fart noises and get people to chuckle. And then say the word “pussy” and they’d chuckle a little more. That’s all I wanted. Instead I’m one of the only people talking about the connection between the petrodollar, climate crisis, and the U.S. empire?! …Can’t a kid dream anymore? …Can’t a kid just have… a farty dream?

Moving on, what is the connection between the petrodollar system and the need for endless growth? Back to Cogley, “...The economy ‘must expand whether society wishes it to or not’ just to service the debt overhead. In other words, continual GDP growth is structurally required to sustain the monetary system.”

Technically that’s not just the petrodollar. Even if we had a strawberry daiquiri-based currency (which would make things a lot more enjoyable), we would still need endless growth to service the debt. Of course, endless growth ultimately kills the host. Unfortunately the “host” in this scenario is planet earth.

Our monetary system is cancer, and the planet is the patient, and Donald Trump is, ummmm, the patient’s anal leakage? …I think that tracks.

But why can’t we just have degrowth? “Under the current system, if we ‘don’t keep the global economy growing by at least 3% per year, it plunges into crisis…’ This means we have to DOUBLE the economy’s size roughly every 20 years. But ‘This exponential growth mandate collides with the reality of a finite planet.’”

“The result is a vicious cycle: debt drives growth, growth drives fossil fuel combustion, and fossil fuels exacerbate climate change and ecological harm.”

So the most powerful group of bloodthirsty lunatics need this death cycle to keep going so that they can stay insanely rich and powerful. And when was the last time you saw them do anything that makes them less rich and powerful?

So what about China? Why does the US hate them so much? It’s because China has the only economy large enough to compete with US petrodollars.

On top of that, China is the biggest and most powerful member of BRICS, the anti-US dollar alliance of several nations around the globe. BRICS now has a larger share of the world GDP than the G7 does — making it a HUGE threat to the petrodollar.

And here’s the good news. The days of the petrodollar are numbered. U.S. sanctions “...have spurred talk of de-dollarization. At the same time, the imperative of climate action is pushing the world toward renewable energy, which in the long run will weaken the oil-dollar nexus.”

Days.

Are.

Numbered.

Daragh, sum it up for us — “the petrodollar deal …has been the linchpin of an entire world-system of U.S. hegemony, elite enrichment, and fossil-fuelled growth that turbocharged the ‘great acceleration’ that has pushed the global economy far outside what our planet can sustainably support.”

And sure, the collapse of the petrodollar will harm the net worth of anybody living in or invested in the U.S. empire. …But long term, it will give humanity a chance to survive. (Which if you’re wondering, is a good thing.)

We would do well to remember the quote, "A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.” We need to shred the petrodollar for future generations to thrive.

(I can’t remember who said that quote about the tree. I think it was Dennis Rodman. …Could be Peter Dinklage. …But probably Dennis Rodman.)