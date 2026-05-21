Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
8h

False flags as you show in this report can cause unreprehensable damage at so many different levels. That's why independent journalist and organization such as yours must endure and grow stronger. And get support by its readers

Reply
Share
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
6h

Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Camp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture