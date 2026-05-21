Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

Imagine living in a world where a country could commit a false flag, use it to completely destroy an entire country, bring down their government, kill millions of innocent people, and sink the survivors into gut-wrenching poverty — and then when the truth about the false flag finally comes out, no one cares.

Man, that would suck to live in that world.

Well, we live there right now.

Thanks to a recent lawsuit, we finally have the admission of a cover-up by the OPCW related to the false flag chemical attacks used to justify the Western annihilation of Syria. I know. I know. Humans now have the memory of a goldfish and therefore something that happened a few years ago doesn’t matter anymore and possibly doesn’t even count as real.

But let me just try for a second to explain how important this is.

The US, Britain and Israel wanted a reason to collapse Syria. (The real reason had to do with protecting Israel and dollar hegemony, but that’s not important right now. Focus!) The West had already funded, armed, and facilitated the totally organic “civil war” in Syria, but they needed to justify massive sanctions (economic war) and other full-frontal attacks on Assad’s government, including stealing the third of the country that had 90% of the gas fields. They concocted the idea of a “red line” in relation to the use of chemical weapons as a way to get that justification.

And then — what do you know — Assad soon decided to use chemical weapons! What great luck! If we made that red line and he didn’t cross it, then it wouldn’t have served any purpose at all! Thank goodness he did.

One of the largest examples of the crossing of the red line was in Douma, Syria, where a supposed chlorine attack killed dozens of people. The world-renowned Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons parachuted in to investigate. Everything seemed to be going perfectly according to the American / Israeli plan to destroy Syria.

But then a problem reared its ugly head. The OPCW investigators on the Fact Finding Mission were real, genuine professionals. (Oh shit.) They actually did the thing they were trained to do. They analyzed the scene incredibly carefully and found that, no, it was not a chlorine attack. As best they could discern, somebody had worked very hard to make it look like a chlorine attack (and probably killed a bunch of people in that effort).

Here’s a tiny list of just a few of the problems with the staged scene in Douma:

There were two very large chlorine canisters that had apparently been dropped from a helicopter onto the building. One had crashed through the roof and landed inside. But neither of the canisters had the appropriate dents/scratches as if they had been dropped by a helicopter. Even very strong canisters would have massive dents from the impact.

The canister that was inside the building couldn’t actually have fit through the hole in the roof it supposedly came through. And it couldn’t have actually landed inside the room and bounced onto the bed the way it supposedly had.

The dead bodies inside the building moved. …Yes, you read that right. …They moved. For example some photos show a dead infant laying on the floor and then others show the infant in the dead mother’s arms. Unless you believe these are zombies, it means during the photographing of the scene someone was manipulating the bodies to make them look sadder or more realistic. Yes, this is horrific. You know what’s even more horrific? Using these innocent people to justify murdering millions and destroying Syria.

In a chlorine attack, victims can smell a strong scent of chlorine before they die. This means that any normal human would try to leave the area because they can tell they are being gassed. Yet the bodies show that no one tried to get to the open windows or doors.

There were also dead bodies in the basement of the building. One problem — the basement had no door or window connecting to the main building. The only door went out to the street. This means the chlorine gas from the upper floors would’ve had to exit the building, take a stroll along the sidewalk, and then go through the door to the basement to kill more people down there. (The idea of sentient chlorine gas that chases you is truly terrifying.)

Some of the bodies had foaming at the mouth — a symptom of a nerve gas attack, not a chlorine attack.

Anyway, you get the point. That’s just a small sampling of what was wrong with the scene.

So the actual professionals in the Fact Finding Mission then came back home to OPCW headquarters in the Netherlands. They took one more step just to be sure. They reached out to expert German military toxicologists to confirm their analysis that the scene was fake. And sure enough, the toxicologists came back with the same understanding — The Douma horror show was not a legitimate chlorine attack.

So the OPCW investigators then gave their report. But the top brass at the OPCW didn’t like what they heard. Apparently the US and Israel really needed their false flag. The top brass went on to alter the report and cover up the German analysis as if that analysis never happened. And until just the other day, the OPCW denied that cover-up at every opportunity.

But thanks to a lawsuit by Dr. Brendan Whelan:

“For the first time in a prolonged cover-up scandal, the world’s top chemical watchdog has acknowledged censoring a finding that undermined allegations of a toxic gas attack by the former Syrian government.”

That’s right. They’ve been forced to admit it — A massive cover-up to back up a false flag to allow the US, Israel and Britain to collapse a country and murder millions in the process.

Of course, if you know not to trust mainstream corporate media, then you probably found out about this cover-up years ago. It’s not new. But what’s new is the admission. Those of us who have been covering this have been either ignored or maligned. Some of us have had our social media accounts banned or suppressed. But now we’ve been proven right — yet again.

If you want to learn more about the hoax chemical attack in Douma, check out this episode of my show Unredacted Tonight:

If you want to get a lot more detail about the recent revelations from the lawsuit, check out the reporting by Aaron Mate.

—

I recently had to cancel Unredacted Tonight due to the incredible censorship I face. But luckily I can keep writing columns like this one thanks to those of you who throw me the cost of just 1 beer a month. Can you click subscribe and support my work?

Share