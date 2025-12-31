By Lee Camp

The other day The New York Times gave us all a blueprint for whitewashing Western imperial crimes across the Middle East. It’s a beautiful and touching portrait of a fake world in which we all stop focusing on the bloodbath created by Israel and the US, and instead turn our gaze to a wonderful and loving future dominated by Israel and the US.

The first sentence read:

“From the rubble and the ruin, the torture and the terror, the dust and the debris, something is stirring in the Middle East, a spirit that says no to endless cycles of violence and values a future for the region’s children above past feuds.”

Oh wow. They’ve started with a banger. Perhaps nothing has done more for US/Israeli crimes than the vague, passive, sometimes poetic voice within an article. A journalist who actually wanted to educate readers could write “After the US and Israel caused rubble, ruin, torture and terror…” But instead we get “From the rubble and the ruin, the torture and the terror…”

Hmmm, who caused those things? Was it the 78-year-old shopkeeper in Hebron? Was it the 3-year-old Syrian child? Was it the 7-year-old buried under rubble in Gaza? Was it Vecna in the Upside Down? Who knows?? The NY Times is still searching for the answer. They’ll let you know if they find anything.

In fact, articles like these are a key piece of the rewriting of history to help cover the tracks of war criminals and bloodthirsty sociopathic oligarchs. Once the genocide has been committed (Gaza) or the bloody regime change has succeeded (Syria) or the terror attacks have been perpetrated (Lebanon) or another genocide has been committed (Yemen), then it’s time for imperial outlets like The NY Times to say, “You know what? Let’s look past all this ugly bloodshed and create a better world — one in which no one screams about past war crimes and none of the psychopaths are prosecuted and none of the ill-gotten gains from genocide are bickered about. Let’s just move on.”

The NY Times’ artisans of bullshit (bullshartisans?) continued:

“This sentiment is tenuous, contested and vulnerable. But with more than a half-million killed in Syria’s 13-year civil war and 70,000 Palestinians killed in the two-year Gaza war, alongside close to 2,000 Israelis, exhaustion is widespread. Shun retribution, murmur the war-weary, and think again.”

Uggggh. Sometimes reading a single sentence from the clowns at The Times is exhausting because you know it will take at least 14 sentences to unravel the stinking swill. (Can swill be unraveled or even raveled for that matter?)

I’ll use bullet points to make it easier:

First, they make this mysterious group of Middle Easterners claiming we should ignore who perpetrated the genocide sound like a kaleidoscope of butterflies who need careful tending to. They are tenuous. Vulnerable. Let’s love them and caress them and snuggle them.

Next, they detail some of the horrific death tolls in these “wars” while whitewashing who committed the killing. They call Syria’s regime-change dirty war a “civil war” when in fact it was funded, armed, and blueprinted by the US and UK. It was a “civil war” as much as Muammar Gaddafi was killed in a “civil war” in Libya.

They call Israel’s genocide in Gaza a “war” without naming any perpetrator or even saying the word “Israel”. They state 70,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, even though we know the number is hundreds of thousands. They claim 2,000 Israelis were killed, which obviously includes the 1,200 on October 7th. But we know that many hundreds of those 1,200 were actually killed by Israel on that day.

They conclude this diarrheal ground zero of a paragraph by saying some exhausted folks in the region want to shun retribution and move on. As if it’s only about vengeance rather than simply about finding a way to survive. The people right now in the 42% of Gaza that hasn’t been stolen by Israel want things like food, clean water, medical supplies and a stable roof over their heads. Is that vengeance? Is that retribution? Of course not. It’s simple survival. But the propagandists at The Times want you to think it’s time to move on. Let’s ignore all those pesky problems (created by Israel’s genocide or America’s bombs or America’s economic wars or Israel’s exploding pager terror attacks that kill doctors and children, etc.) and turn the page.

“Still, the region remains combustible. The United States responded to the killing of two U.S. soldiers and an American interpreter this month by hitting the Islamic State in Syria with punishing airstrikes that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called ‘a declaration of vengeance.’”

Ummm, god forbid The Times ask why the US has soldiers in that region to begin with. Do we own it? Is it ours? Are Syrians standing atop our oil? Perhaps posing such a question could get to the heart of what imperialism is all about. And we all know The Times has no interest in doing that.

And why exactly is the region “combustible”?

Could it be because the settler colonial apartheid ethnostate of Israel was created by a 1947 UN vote of 33 nations?

Could it be because the US invaded, obliterated, and crushed Iraq in 2003, killing a million people?

Could it be because the US invaded, obliterated, and crushed Afghanistan for 20 years?

Could it be because the US invaded, obliterated, and crushed Libya in 2011?

Could it be because the US invaded, obliterated, and crushed Syria starting in 2011?

Could it be because the US and Israel assassinated countless Iranian officials and scientists, including their top general Qasem Soleimani and possibly their president?

Could it be because the US and Israel perpetrated a 2-year-long genocide (according to 25 highly respected humanitarian organizations) against Gaza that continues to this day?

Could it be because Israel holds roughly 10,000 Palestinian hostages right this very minute?

No, it can’t be any of those things. To understand this stuff, one would have to look back, but The NY Times wants to make sure you only look forward. Ignore the history. Ignore the reality. Ignore the foundation of this reality we find ourselves in.

Just move on.

The Times authors then quote Gershom Gorenberg, an Israeli author and historian:

“There is complete exhaustion in Israel, the military is exhausted and there’s been entirely too much reserve duty. These factors weigh against renewed fighting.”

Damn, committing genocide is so exhausting. Let us here at The NY Times detail how tough it is to commit genocide. The perpetrators are downright pooped. The people being genocided rarely just throw up their hands and allow it to happen. This means it’s real rough going for the genociders. Have some sympathy, world. Sheesh.

“Hamas in Gaza is defiant but also on the defensive, its leaders eliminated by Israel. The group’s weakness may allow devastated Gazans to seek a different future.”

Translation: Israel’s war crimes while carrying out genocide are actually a good thing because it allows the (surviving) Gazans a chance to become a different kind of victim. Instead of being bombed to death, they can be starved to death. Or if they’re really lucky, they can just ethnically cleanse themselves to another country — as Israel wants.

In fact, just this week Israel even moved to create a brand new country where they can send the survivors of their genocide war. How’s that for stick-to-itiveness?? What do you do when no country wants to facilitate your ethnic cleansing? Create a new country that will!

Anyway, you get the point. The New York Times has its propaganda blueprint down to an art. (They are bullshartisans after all.) They tell their readers to ignore the reality created by the US/Israeli imperial war machine and move forward. They use a mixture of poetic language, straight-up lies and lies by omission to create a new reality. Then they tell everyone it’s the peaceful thing to believe. Don’t you want peace?