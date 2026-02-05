Column and voice over by Lee Camp

There is one revelation of the overarching Epstein scandal that mostly goes unsaid. It surely cannot pass the lips of the corporate media titans who sold their souls to their yachts and their three uninhabited houses long ago. It also can’t be spoken by the independent media talking heads who have even the slightest, hair-thin allegiance to the Republicans or the Democrats or capitalism or perhaps even the patriarchy. And the grotesque revelation I speak of is barely whispered by even the independent media bravely holding the space outside the corrupt two-party system.

That revelation is this: The Epstein Scandal is not just about Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s not just about the rich and powerful people deeply involved with him — Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew, Howard Lutnick, JP Morgan Chase, Jes Staley, Leon Black, Les Wexner, etc., etc., etc.

It’s not just about the national intelligence groups that were clearly involved — the CIA, the Mossad, etc.

It’s not just about the “justice” system that allowed Epstein to get away with this for decades.

The piece of this scandal that remains nearly unsaid is what it reveals about capitalism.

The Epstein story isn’t new, unique, or unusual. In fact, sex trafficking, blackmail, extortion, and grotesque criminality by the ruling elite are commonplace. Not only is it commonplace, but 99% of the time, it remains completely and utterly unpunished and unpublished. Many people believe this reveals that great power corrupts — becoming a billionaire or a high-level politician or a top businessman warps the mind and melts the moral core.

But in fact, that analysis has the causality backwards. It’s not that power corrupted these disgusting men (and a few women). It’s that capitalism is a socioeconomic system in which the sociopaths rise to the top — reliably and undeniably. There are other systems in which this would not be the case. But in capitalism, those individuals who have no concern for the victims of their actions are the ones who take control, holding the highest spots and raking in the most cash.

Their victims (human and non) are myriad — poor people, young women, elderly people, misinformed people, people in developing countries, wildlife, the air, the future, trees, rivers, dugongs, fucking spotted owls… The list doesn’t end.

I’m not saying every sociopath is a billionaire or big-time CEO. But I am saying that nearly every billionaire or big-time CEO is a sociopath. And once a sociopath has that level of power, no crime seems unacceptable. Why would it? Laws do not apply to them.

Laws — in our capitalist society — are mostly designed for people who don’t have the money or power to get away with breaking them.

The Epstein scandal has revealed the revolting depravity of the upper echelons of the ruling elite. But it’s not a matter of corruption. It’s a matter of a system that rewards people with no concern for humanity, no concern for others.

Those people are handed the golden keys and told, “Do your worst.”

We must evolve to a system that puts humanity first, not money or power. Until that happens, the castle on the hill will always be filled with Jeffrey Epsteins.