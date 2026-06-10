By Lee Camp

(Most facts and all quotes come from the book Overthrow by Stephen Kinzer unless otherwise noted.)

The first time US troops ever fought overseas they committed genocide. I guess the more things change, the more they stay the same.

During the Spanish-American war, which was largely created by US propaganda, the US went after Spanish colonial territories — one of those being the Philippines. In the Battle of Manila Bay in 1898, the US won a decisive victory, destroying the Spanish Pacific fleet. Afterwards, one might think the Americans would turn around and sail home, singing sea shanties with grog in hand. …But no.

President McKinley decided it made more sense to try to take over the entire Philippines even though few Americans new what it was or where it was. About this decision, McKinley stated:

“One night late, it came to me this way. There was nothing left for us to do but to take them all, and to educate the Filipinos and uplift them and Christianize them, and by God’s grace do the very best we could for them, as our fellow men for who Christ also died.”

It’s unclear if the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who would die in McKinley’s pursuit felt uplifted by the experience. Also interesting is the fact that McKinley believed there was “nothing” else he could do but subjugate, oppress, convert and control the Filipino people. Apparently no one made him aware of the idea of leaving them alone. (I bet when he heard about that years later, it was a real head-smack moment.)

Prior to the arrival of the Americans, there were already Filipino guerrilla forces fighting against the Spanish colonizers. After the Battle of Manila Bay, the head of those forces, Emilio Aguinaldo, met with Commodore George Dewey, the head of the US naval force. The two of them differ on what happened at that meeting. Aguinaldo believed they agreed to defeat Spain together at which point the Filipino people would have their independence. Dewey claimed later that’s not at all what happened. But then again the two of them didn’t speak each other’s language, and there was no interpreter. Also, the United States has broken every promise they’ve ever made to indigenous people — so this was just par for the course.

A few months later the US and Spain signed the Treaty of Paris on December 10, 1898, which brought the Spanish-American War to a close. In the agreement, the US paid Spain $20 million for the entire Philippines archipelago, which consisted of 7,000 islands and 7 million people who had no idea they’d just been sold from one colonizer to another. (That means the US paid $2.85 per Filipino.)

The Filipino people proceeded with implementing their newfound independence. They approved a constitution, created a republic, and proclaimed Aguinaldo as their president.

“Twelve days later, this new nation declared war against the United States forces on the islands. McKinley took no notice. To him the Filipinos were what the historian Richard Welch called ‘a disorganized and helpless people.’”

Oddly, at this time in American history, some percentage of Congress believed the US should not be a dastardly and repulsive imperial hegemon. (I know. I’m as shocked as you are.) Therefore, the Senate (for a bit) refused to ratify the Treaty of Paris.

“Senator George Frisbie Hoar of Massachusetts warned that it would turn the United States into a ‘a vulgar, commonplace empire founded upon physical force, controlling subject races and vassal states, in which one class must forever rule and the other classes must forever obey.’”

Ha! Could you imagine that? The US would never do something so grotesque! …except for the next 125 years and counting. (Also my man George gets extra credit for having the middle name Frisbie.)

Hmmm, so how can America’s ruling psychopaths get Congress to play along with the subjugation of 7 million Filipinos? I bet those pesky politicians would change their tune if the US forces in the Philippines were attacked by the barbarians who lived there. Oh, what do you know! That’s exactly what happened next!

During the Senate’s debate, the Filipino rebels attacked the American forces in Manila. This helped push the Senate to finally ratify the treaty. …But it was later revealed that the American troops actually fired the first shots. So we can see the US tradition of false flags used to drag us into bloody wars goes back quite aways. (Apparently, the long arc of history bends towards repeating itself.)

In the battles that followed, the Filipinos - up against superior US weaponry - used every guerrilla tactic they could think of in order to defend their land, families, villages, and lives. The Americans responded with genocide. In just one example:

“General Wheaton ordered every town and village within twelve miles to be destroyed and their inhabitants killed.”

The US military worked to stop any reporting of the ethnic cleansing from getting back to the home audience. Eventually, in 1901 some of the extent of the horror made its way into US newspapers. Average Americans found out the troops were using torture, rape, and ethnic cleansing to subdue the local population. They rarely differentiated between combatants and noncombatants.

“‘We have actually come to do the thing we went to war to banish,’ the Baltimore American lamented. The Indianapolis News concluded that the United States had adopted ‘the methods of barbarism,’ and the New York Post declared that American troops ‘have been pursuing a policy of wholesale and deliberate murder.’”

Of course plenty of US newspapers fell all over themselves to defend the genocidal colonizers. Can you guess which one led the way?

“The New York Times argued that ‘brave and loyal officers’ had reacted understandably to the ‘cruel, treacherous, murderous’ Filipinos.”

In early 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt had taken over for the recently assassinated McKinley. In yet another moment of foreshadowing, Roosevelt — pretending to care — pushed for hearings in the Senate to address the charges of misconduct by American forces. Teddy then got his allies to steadfastly limit the scope of the hearings. The committee never even issued a final report. As with the Warren Commission on the assassination of JFK and the 9/11 Commission, the mere appearance of an effort to “figure it out” was enough to distract the American public. The commissions never got to the truth, nor were they meant to.

By July of 1902 Teddy Roosevelt announced that the Philippines had been pacified. Most of the rebel leaders had been killed and the indigenous population had given up its resistance.

“In three and a half torturous years of war, 4,374 American soldiers were killed… About 16,000 guerrillas and at least 20,000 civilians were also killed. Filipinos remember those years as some of the bloodiest in their history. Americans quickly forgot that the war ever happened.”

Britannica puts the death toll higher:

An estimated 20,000 Filipino combatants were killed, and more than 200,000 civilians perished as a result of combat, hunger, or disease.

The first time US troops ever fought overseas they committed genocide. It does not seem that much has changed over 125 years.

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Columns like this one take me awhile. I have no corporate backers or teams of writers. I keep going thanks to people like you throwing me the cost of 1 beer a month. Can you become a supporter? Thanks and keep fighting!

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