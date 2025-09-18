There are a lot of ways the US gets the rest of the world to… act right. Sometimes we bomb them, sometimes we assassinate their leaders, and sometimes we just send friends of Trump to wander around quietly trying to create a revolution.

Like at least three people with connections to Donald Trump have been doing in Greenland recently.

“Hey, pssst, hey buddy. You ever thought this WHOLE place would be a little better if we had a balding orange fascist with small hands runnin’ things? Am I right? High five. Secret handshake. Let’s go club some seals.”

But sometimes, when we don’t feel like bombing a country, we just sanction them. And sanctions are much better because they don’t kill anyone. All they do is put a little itty bit of pressure on a nation’s leaders to act a different way. (And also they kill loads of people.)

So here are:

The Top 9 Mind-Blowing Facts About U.S. Sanctions Most People Don’t Know!

FACT #1

A recent study in the renowned Lancet Medical Journal, after careful analysis of the data found:

“We estimated that unilateral sanctions were associated with an annual toll of 564,258 deaths, similar to the global mortality burden associated with armed conflict.”

And most unilateral sanctions are by the US – ‘cause we’re so goddamn good at them. So essentially the US kills over half a million people a YEAR with sanctions. If that’s been that way for at least 10 years, then it’s over 5 million people dead thanks to our peaceful, diplomatic sanctions that are so much friendlier and nicer and gentler than bombs. I’m sure those who died by our sanctions appreciate that they died the friendlier way.

You might wonder — How many countries are we slowly sanctioning to death? Five? Six if you count New Zealand because they keep all that cool scenery to themselves.

FACT #2

“The US government has imposed sanctions on one-third of all countries on Earth, including more than 60% of poor nations, according to a comprehensive report in the Washington Post.”

Well I’m glad you’re tightening the straps on those poor countries because you’ll notice they’re the most likely to look at us funny every time one of Elon Musk’s private jets flies over their heads and releases the contents of its in-flight toilet. They totally make a face and I’m sick of the attitude.

Okay, 60% of poor countries, one third of all countries on earth. There’s somewhere around 195 countries if you count Boris Johnson’s gunt, which does have its own inhabitants. So we can guess the US has a few hundred sanctions ongoing…

FACT #3

“The United States had 15,373 active sanctions as of April 2024.”

FIFTEEN THOUSAND?! Holy god! (And I doubt more than half of those are on Johnson’s gunt.)

Well, look, this is not the fault of the US. We don’t WANT to be the world’s policeman. We were thrust into this position simply because we’re good people. …And we have loads of money, a massive military, lots of guns, and we like shooting people.

These sanctions were likely handed down by the rest of the world, the UN or something, and they said, “Here, Uncle Sam, you handle enforcing them.”

FACT #4

“For sanctions to be legal according to international law, they must be approved by the UN Security Council. This means that the vast majority of sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies are illegal.”

In fact the UN general assembly:

“... routinely denounces them as criminal.”

So the world tells us this is illegal. Half a million innocent people die from them each year. Outside of that half million, millions more are just forced to live brutal, poor, incredibly difficult lives. But the point is — We’re winning! Have you heard of winning? I have. Because I’m American. And it’s what we do. Every time a child in Cuba can’t get the right medication they need, an angel gets its wings. Every time an elderly person dies due to malnutrition in a country we’re economically strangling, I have a glass of champagne to celebrate. I also blow one of those party favors that makes a loud silly noise.

FACT #5

In 2023:

“90% of Syrians were below the poverty line — largely due to gut-wrenching US sanctions.”

If you think that somehow sounds cruel, let’s not forget, these people can easily get out of these sanctions. All they have to do is — do whatever we want them to do. For example, we recently took the sanctions off Syria. Why? Because they FINALLY let us replace their president with the former head of an Al Qaeda offshoot. Now he’s there and everything is great. (Except for the ongoing ethnic cleansing and a bunch of other awful stuff.)

FACT #6

Using sanctions, the US steals money from other countries all the time! But remember, it’s not stealing if you believe it’s… something else.

“In 2022, the US and western partners froze $300 billion of Russia’s Central Bank reserves. It was the largest seizure of G20 country’s assets in history.”

The US and Britain also have plans for the billions they stole from Venezuela:

“Four years ago, the British government made the bold decision to recognise Guaidó as Venezuelan president, and proceeded to facilitate his legal battle to seize roughly $2bn of gold held in the Bank of England.”

“Seize” is such a dirty word. Let’s call the US and Britain “step parents” to Venezuela’s gold and they just have custody for a little while… or forever.

FACT #7

The US uses the SWIFT banking system to control the global money flow. The SWIFT system is an international cooperative network overseen by the central banks of the G10, but of course the US is the most powerful. In fact, the West used that kill switch power against Russia.

Now you may think this would encourage other countries to come up with their own alternatives to SWIFT so that the US and EU can’t control them like a brain parasite controls an ant colony or Pete Hegseth. …And, uh, yeah, that’s exactly what’s happened. Russia, China, and other BRICS nations are creating their own competitor to SWIFT.

So Trump and Biden have actually driven the world to FINALLY stop trusting anything the US has control over and get the fuck out – like an abused spouse – which will undoubtedly hurt the dollar and US imperial power more broadly. …Soooo, thank you, Trump and Biden, I guess??

Yikes, that feels gross. I feel soiled. I take that back. That felt like sex with someone who clearly gave you a fake name when you met them. “Thanks for a great night, Goth Girl Jenson.”

FACT #8

U.S. sanctions on Iran have disrupted imports of chemotherapy medications, causing the deaths of many children. As reported in the Tehran Times:

“No missiles were launched. No soldiers invaded. But in the quiet devastation of daily life under economic siege, a child was lost. From Havana to Khartoum, from Tehran to Damascus, these stories are not outliers. They are symptoms of a global practice that hides behind technocratic language but delivers harm with brutal efficiency: economic sanctions.”

HOLY SHIT that was beautiful writing! I feel like I’m Shakespeare’s forbidden boy lover right now – and I’m here for it. THAT was a newspaper column?? There’s nothing like that in the US. You ever read a USA Today column or a New York Times article? Here’s a direct quote:

“Israel good – so goody good. YAY! Hamas ewwwy bad, gross, yucky poo-poo. Genocide …okay.”

That was the entirety of Thomas Friedman’s last column. Word for word. …It’s also gonna be his next book.

FACT #9

The US loves killing children in Venezuela.

“During the past decade, Venezuela lived through the largest economic contraction documented in the history of the Western Hemisphere. The implosion took place at the same time as the U.S. government barred oil purchases, froze government bank accounts, prohibited the country from issuing new debt, and seized tankers bound for Venezuela.”

Well, you ever heard of a coincidence? Sure, Venezuela’s economy has crapped out AT THE SAME TIME the US has made sure that they basically CAN’T have global trade for their number one resource. But there’s surely no connection. It’s like when the forest and meadows near my childhood home was chopped down and paved over. It HAPPENED to coincide with when all the butterflies stopped showing up. But it wasn’t connected! That would be ridiculous. Like butterflies don’t like asphalt.

And the implications are not just economic:

“Former UN Special Rapporteur Alfred de Zayas estimated over 100,000 deaths as a result of sanctions by early 2020.”

A HUNDRED THOUSAND DEAD?! …Oh but that was five years ago. I’m sure since then a bunch of those hundred thousand people have… well, come back. …You don’t know. You’re not a scientist.

Final Thoughts

So to sum up here, my bosses and editors want me to say that sanctions are a weapon, just like guns and bombs and Johnson & Johnson baby powder. They want me to tell you sanctions actually kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people every single year. And that the US is actually at war with one-third of all countries on the planet – It just happens to be economic wars. But my producers are kinda dick holes. And they refuse to notice that OTHER things kill people too. Like, um, Heely Shoes™. They probably kill upwards of three children a year globally. And that doesn’t get a Lancet Medical Journal study about it, DOES IT?!

So, stop caring about sanctions – just like the corporate media has. They aren’t a big deal. Also pour glue on your kid’s Heely shoes or your life will be ruined. Because even if they aren’t one of the fatalities… they aren’t doing math again. That’s for sure.