By Lee Camp

The Trump regime keeps admitting that the chaos in Iran is not an organic, grassroots, up-with-people movement. It’s not a “let’s protect human rights” moment. It’s not a “stand with the poor people of Iran” uprising.

Instead, the Iranian people are suffering because the US government decided to make them suffer. It’s that simple.

In front of Congress, Treasury Secretary and man-who-spits-in-food-before-storming-out-of-nice-restaurants Scott Bessent said this:

“One thing we could do at Treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country [of Iran]. …in March I outlined the strategy. It came to a swift and I would say grand culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under. There was a run on the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into free fall, inflation exploded, and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street.”

He’s not just admitting that the economic hardship in Iran was caused by the US, he’s bragging about it. At the Economic Club of New York last March — way before the current protests — he also said this:

“We will close off Iran’s access to the international financial system by targeting regional parties that facilitate the transfer of its revenues. …We are going to shut down Iran’s oil sector and drone manufacturing capabilities. …Making Iran Broke Again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy.”

And let’s not pretend even for a second that sanctions (economic war) are a “peaceful” weapon. In fact, they kill.

A lot.

Last year Lancet Global Health published a study showing economic sanctions had murdered 38 million people since 1970.

Even the US empire bootlickers at the Washington Post have written about the vast devastation caused by US sanctions. And while sanctions wreak havoc on everyone in the victim country, the people who get hit the worst (and sometimes end up dead due to lack of food, medicine, or warmth) are the infants, the sick, and the elderly.

Think about that for a minute! Literally the US is murdering babies and grandmas in Iran and calling it “justice”.

Not only does the Trump regime call it justice, but they also make up numbers of protesters killed by the Iranian government in order to get soccer moms in Connecticut upset about it.

Now, for a least a moment, let’s get to the why.

There are many countries in the world. There are many undemocratic countries in the world. So why is Iran one of the main focuses of the US ruling slime molds? Why do they need to kill babies in Iran right now?

The US empire is built on a foundation that has been sturdy for many decades. That foundation is the strength of the US dollar. Because the US dollar is the global reserve currency, the US can have a debt of $38,700,000,000,000 and keep printing money without collapsing the currency. And the reason the US dollar is the global reserve currency is largely because of the petrodollar.

Countries with a lot of oil who sell that oil in currencies other than US dollars are a major threat to the US imperial forces. For decades US regimes have been going after two of the biggest examples of this: Iran and Venezuela. The other big examples of this? Libya, Iraq, Russia, and Syria. …Noticing a trend?

So you see, one only has to connect a few dots to understand why Iranian babies and grandmas need to be slaughtered right now in order for the US empire to keep extracting resources/wealth/life from the rest of the globe. (And, oh yeah, Iran is also the greatest threat to Israel’s ability to genocide with abandon.)

We’ve only sucked $152 trillion out of the Global South. It’s time we stepped up our game.