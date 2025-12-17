By Lee Camp

You’ve probably seen the recent headlines detailing the mass atrocities subsuming Sudan. It’s considered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis — with tens of thousands of people killed and more than 13 million people displaced. Truly horrific. War has raged between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, 2023.

And I don’t know about you, but I feel great relief that finally a humanitarian catastrophe has no connection whatsoever to the United States and our gooey imperial tentacles. Ahhhhhh. My conscience is clear.

…Or wait. Not so fast.

I vaguely remember General Wesley Clark in 2007 saying something about what he heard in the days immediately following 9/11. [Checks notes.] Ah yes, he said he was in the Pentagon and they quietly divulged to him that the US military planned to topple (read: destroy) 7 countries in 5 years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Iran. Should we assume it’s a coincidence that every country on that list has been toppled / destroyed / destabilized / ground up / triterated with the exception of Iran? (And they’ve certainly tried when it comes to Iran.)

Is it coincidence that Sudan holds a spot on that List of Death and also faces full-frontal crisis now?

Of course not. The US ruling sociopaths have been targeting Sudan for more than 25 years. We’ll get to the “how” in a few moments. As Mnar Adley reports for the excellent outlet MintPress News:

“Sudan once stood at the heart of the Axis of Resistance — a bridge between Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon; a logistical lifeline for weapons to Gaza and South Lebanon; and a strategic ally on the Red Sea…”

Not a shocker the US would jump at the chance to fuck up an ally of Iran. And sure, the US and Israel hate countries that support Palestine. (I mean they even took out a US president who supported Palestinians.) But they usually reserve their greatest ire for countries who play a key role in the dedollarization of the world. So what the hell does Sudan have to do with dedollarization?

Back to MintPress:

“Sudan sits on a fault line connecting the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa — regions central to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Russia’s trade networks. Its ports could link Africa’s mineral wealth to a new, multipolar economy no longer dependent on the U.S. dollar. For Washington, this is an existential threat.”

The biggest threat to America’s global dollar rule (dollar hegemony) is BRICS - the economic cooperative organization between Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other countries. The biggest player of that group (by far) is China. As China continues to grow, an increasing number of countries feel comfortable and capable to move away from the US dollar. But in order to do that, China requires the ability to trade around the world with ease — their Belt and Road Initiative is the answer.

…Unless the US dystopian monster can stop it. (“US dystopian monster” is not a name of hatred or bias. I’m pretty sure it’s written on the back of the Declaration of Independence.)

In order to stop China’s growth and trade, the US imperial goon-squad wants to force all the keystone states to either support the US fully or at minimum sink into some horrific form of failed statehood, a quicksand out of which they cannot climb. One of the most important nations on that front is the one with the most oil reserves in the world — Venezuela.

But alas, the US hasn’t shown any signs of going after Venezuela — so what am I even talking about??

Back to Sudan, as MintPress points out:

“If Sudan joined [the Belt and Road], it could connect Africa’s gold, oil, and mineral wealth directly to Beijing — bypassing Western control entirely.”

So the US can kill two birds with one stone. By destabilizing Sudan, it can greatly weaken the Belt and Road and the Axis of Resistance. (And the US does love killing birds — just look at all the air pollution we pump out.)

Washington’s efforts to collapse Sudan began many years ago with sanctions, CIA fuckery and more. Yet they really bore fruit in 2019 when US-aligned groups successfully removed President Omar al-Bashir in a military coup.

But wait, I’ve been reading the news on Sudan over the past few years, and the US is rarely mentioned. It’s far more common to read about United Arab Emirates’ involvement in this hellscape. Such as Middle East Eye writing, “Will anyone stop Israel and the UAE sowing chaos across the region in 2026?” Or the Guardian reporting, “As Sudan burns, the NBA’s embrace of the UAE shows how sport enables atrocity” (Because a genocide is only newsworthy when it relates to a professional sports league or Eurovision.)

So it’s not the United States! It’s the United States’ close ally UAE! Well, as Mnar Adley states:

“With Bashir gone, the UAE rose as Washington and Tel Aviv’s new enforcer… —financing coups, arming militias, and laundering blood gold under the banner of ‘counter-terrorism.’ Through the Abraham Accords, Israel and the UAE fused Emirati money, Israeli intelligence, and Western arms into one war machine.”

The RSF was created and funded by the UAE with Washington’s approval. They first fought in the US-and-Israel-backed war in Yemen — working to shut down Ansarallah’s residence to Israel. Then they turned their guns back on Sudan.

It goes without saying that war also allows the grand pillaging of Sudan. While millions starve and struggle to survive, Sudan is being stripped of resources such as gold, which are sold to the world via Dubai.

Some of the time US imperial aims are made evident to the world, clear as day. For example, Trump publicly said the US will take over Gaza. Other times, the US sociopaths cover their efforts and actions with proxies, mercenaries, hitmen and tax attorneys. Here are some examples:

The Nord Stream pipeline was blown up by Russia, wait, no, by Ukraine — not the US!

The proxy war in Ukraine was started by Russia — not the US or NATO!

Syria was collapsed into a failed state run by an Al Qaeda chief by “rebels” — not the US or Israel!

Libya was invaded and collapsed into a terror state of war lords by NATO— not the US!

The lawfare coup in Pakistan was perpetrated by the opposition parties — not the US!

Sudan is plunging into the largest humanitarian crisis in the world due to the UAE — not the US!

You get the idea.

The vampiric US oligarchs are more than happy to let the UAE do the heavy lifting in manifesting an end-of-days horror show in Sudan. As long as Sudan doesn’t have stability, it’s all gravy for the US empire. As long as the Sudanese people don’t have a secure government and society aligned with China and BRICS, then the US ruling elite can happily drink their champagne and fall asleep with caviar dripping down their chins and their hands down their pants.

As Mnar Adley says:

“Every nation that resists — Palestine, Yemen, Iran, Lebanon, and now Sudan — faces the same fate: sanctions, proxy wars, starvation, and propaganda. This is the architecture of US imperialism. The export of so-called Western Democracy against the Global South.”