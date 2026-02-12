Column and voice over by Lee Camp

Stop being hard on Trump. He’s doing an impeccable job of collapsing the US empire — and no, I’m not referring to his dumpster-fire domestic policies.

One of the load-bearing pillars of the US empire has been our coordination and cooperation with the UK, Europe, and Canada. These partnerships have helped the West indiscriminately pillage the rest of the world to the tune of $152 trillion (but who’s counting?).

Donald Trump and his minions blast away more pieces of that pillar every day. And the mainstream media covers it about as much as they cover that hydroponic farming uses 90% less water than traditional farming. (Which is to say not much.) Because the world (correctly) now views Trump as a drunk school bus driver with one good eye and a death wish, many nations are trying to figure out how to get off the bus. They can’t just jump off because the crazed bus driver will run them over. So — to continue this strained analogy — they’re laying out plans to quietly slip off the bus over time. (Analogy now dead and buried in a shallow grave.)

Trump’s unhinged trade wars have fast-tracked trade deals between other nations. Did you happen to notice that the EU and India just concluded negotiations on one of the largest trade deals ever signed? The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will represent two billion people and many call it “the mother of all trade deals.” In it, India will eventually eliminate 96% of all tariffs on European Union exports. …And none of this involves the United States.

This free trade agreement has been 20 years in the making. The EU and India just couldn’t get over the finish line during that entire time. But then the angry orange man forced them to realize they needed to look past their differences and hammer out the deal because they couldn’t rely on the US anymore.

But that’s not all.

On January 17 of this year, the EU and the founding States of Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) signed a landmark trade agreement. It has now gone to the courts to be approved. This deal will create one of the world’s largest free trade areas, representing 700 million people in 31 countries. …And it has nothing to do with the United States.

The Mercosur agreement had also been stalled for decades. In fact, they started trying to hammer it out a quarter century ago — when flip phones and frosted tips were all the rage. But they simply couldn’t complete the trade agreement. …Then Donald Trump showed up with his terrifying global tariffs. Suddenly the stumbling blocks for the Mercosur deal didn’t seem so big. Within months, it was signed.

Canada, too, is looking to more sane minds for help. Prime Minister Mark Carney just recently met with President Xi and promised a warmer relationship with China. They signed an energy pact while Trump threatened Canada with 100% tariffs.

This is all happening as the US empire crumbles in other ways. The Federal debt just hit record levels. But what’s $38,645,729,764,967 between friends?

Many people believe Donald Trump creates death, destruction and chaos. He’s bombed 10 countries so far and economically strangled countless others. But those people aren’t giving the Donald enough credit. He’s clearly bringing together much of the world in a Kumbaya moment.

Nothing quite fosters love and cooperation like a bloodthirsty monster outside the door. Think about it. You may hate your neighbor. You may despise the way he puts out ugly Easter decorations or careens into his driveway at 30 mph or listens to Limp Bizkit unironically. But the moment the zombies come over the hills, neighbors often realize the best way to defeat them is to band together. Suddenly you’re locked in your cellar with that same guy, dining on canned tuna and laughing about your favorite Simpsons quotes. He doesn’t seem so bad now because he’s not the one trying to eat your brains.

Trump is the monster. He has united much of the world against the US. We all need to thank him for his service.