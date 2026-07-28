Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Aaron Ebeling's avatar
Aaron Ebeling
9h

One way I've noticed is the deliberately nonexistent rollout of web3 technology. This is a consumerist windfall, but for some mysterious reason, we aren't hearing anything about it, or having anyone shove their web3 devices in our faces. We're being kept in the dark.

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
10h

أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا والسعودية وقطر والامارات و دول الناتو والنازية الجديدة والماسونية والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه

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