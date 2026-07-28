By Lee Camp

The Trump administration has been targeting pro-Palestine activism/media in a 3-pronged attack that has gotten little coverage. This is not to say they’re only targeting pro-Palestine activism. They’re also ravenously going after anti-ICE efforts, anti-capitalism groups, anti-data-center organizers, etc. etc. — but a lot of these things overlap because people with empathy and a human heart often care about all these topics. We want a child in Gaza to live a happy and comfortable life as much as we want a child in Trenton, NJ to drink clean water rather than data center sputum that tastes like dystopia discharge.

Here are the three sharpened points of the trident aimed at the heart of those with a heart. The Trump admin. seems to believe that moderate success at each of these three points will end anti-genocide efforts and return the US to a pro-Israel, pro-genocide, pro-apartheid prison state. (I mean, you don’t need to consider us a prison state, but we do lock up more of our citizens than any other country.)

Go after the money sources — when there are any.

A lot of pro-Palestine activism in the US has little to no money behind it. It’s just people volunteering their time and energy to end a genocide. But in some cases, there are a scant few rich folks who donate to these important causes. The US government is clearly targeting these individuals. Most notably, they have imprisoned Fergie Chambers and plan to extradite him from Spain.

Chambers is one of the heirs to the Cox Media Group fortune, but he cut ties with his family and sold his shares, making him a very rich man. He spends a portion of his millions on supporting Palestinians as Israel commits ethnic cleansing against them. The US gov. hopes to lock him up for many years for his efforts. He would be the first-ever American extradited to the US due to his support of Palestinians.

Other examples are Neville Roy Singham, who helped fund Breakthrough News, and Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Cohen has used his wealth to support many important causes including free Palestine projects. Marco Rubio’s State Department made sure to single him and Singham out in its recent “Cuba Causes All Leftwing US Activism” report. (To be clear, I have no idea how much, if anything, Ben Cohen or Roy Singham are currently donating to pro-Palestine activism. But it seems clear their inclusion in the Cuba Report had a purpose.)

If Trump et al. can succeed in either imprisoning or even just frightening the larger money sources for anti-Israel efforts, they can create a great chilling effect — making it nearly impossible for many of these groups to operate. Luckily, most “End The Genocide” work is done by volunteers with no funding at all. (Joke’s on you, US gov. dipshits! We’re broke anyway!)

Go after the journalists & media outlets that reveal the truth about Israel.

Let’s face it, true leftwing (anti-war) journalism has already been gutted by years of neo-liberal garbage attacks. Many of us, including me, were already censored and shadow-banned years before Trump even came to power. But now the ruling psychopaths are going after those that remain.

BreakThrough News was the latest to be attacked. The Justice Department sent them subpoenas just a few days ago. A couple of days before that, Max Blumenthal, founder of The Grayzone, was accosted at Dulles airport. Customs & Border Patrol interrogated him and stole his devices, as a free and just country is known to do.

Whether the government succeeds at prosecuting the people behind these news outlets or not, in most cases the process is the punishment. Just fighting against the government can drain resources, tarnish the brand, and scare away funding.

Pump out propaganda to make all pro-Palestine activist groups appear toxic.

The Cuba Report and other accusations from the government cabal of psychopaths make it possible for the dumpster-fire mainstream media outlets to publish dumpster-fiery articles mentioning that these leftwing outlets are propaganda and foreign agents and Marxist and probably Chinese and also Russian. (Take it from someone who has been called Chinese and Russian.) Then the 500 powerful middle-aged caucasian top Wikipedia editors can alter your Wikipedia page, declaring you a Russian, Chinese, Marxist agent of terror.

This 3-pronged attack seems to be the game plan to crush any remaining pro-Palestine news and activism in America. Sure, it’s not just about shaking the Etch-A-Sketch displaying criticism of Israel. It’s also about other issues, like crushing Cuba, ending the fight against the brown shirts — I mean ICE — kneecapping legitimate analysis of capitalism, etc. However, right at the top of that list is trying to reverse the anti-Israel, anti-genocide worldview that has taken hold.

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