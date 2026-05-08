Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Mark Gormley's avatar
Mark Gormley
4h

Lee, this is a wonderful little exposé that can and should be mimicked about many such sites throughout the U.S. and really around the world. Thank you!

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
2h

Thank you Lee. Has Greater Israel claimed this land also? Keep fighting.

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