Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
13h

Arrogance, delusion, tyranny, exaggeration, injustice, betrayal, lack of sincerity in work, not forbidding evil, transgression of human law, espionage, lying, show off, hypocrisy, bribery, insults, calling names, corruption, extremism, intolerance, genocide, and discrimination (racism, nationalism, tribalism, sectarianism, and politics) and disbelief and tyranny are an immoral stances -

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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
8h

Greenwater Services? Given the color of the pool, it seems like a perfect case of green by name, green by nature.

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