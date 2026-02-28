Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Pasha Von Sternberg
4h

Omg, if folks would only read your articles and think. Of course I assume that folks still know how to read nowadays...or think...

Tami
4hEdited

This was another of Netanyahu's psychotic goals, legitimized by bs accusations, being carried out with our troops, our tax dollars AGAIN!! ...no IDF to be found, guess they are too busy with their genocide.

US funds it, arms it and dies for Israel. Iran posed no threat to this country just like the rest of the mid east that we've created blood baths in and destroyed for Zionists!

The US is infiltrated, it's now controlled and owned by Israel and Zionists, it's finished, exactly what Netanyahu wanted,

Both Dems and Repubs were in favor of attacking Iran, the one thing they always agree with, is killing for Israel. 🩸

The US and Israel deserve everything it might be getting,

If the US is attacked, I will understand why, we are the terrorists, not the mid east!

