By Lee Camp

With today’s attack on Iran we see yet again that the US is ruled by psychopaths. Currently the US government and Israel are bombing children in Iran so that Donald Trump can distract from the fact that he r**ed children.

Of course that’s just one of the many reasons the psychopaths are attacking Iran right now. The deeper, broader reasons have to do with oil and China. The US imperial psychopaths work day and night to protect the petrodollar and thereby protect the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. The countries that are the biggest threat to the petrodollar are those with a lot of oil being pumped and sold outside of the US dollar. The three countries where this is largely true are Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

Well, Trump has kidnapped the Venezuelan president and is now trying to topple Iran. The other countries with a lot of oil that in the past sold that oil in currencies other than the US dollar were Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Notice anything about the fates of those countries? (Trump is not the first psychopath to rule the US empire.)

In the eyes of America’s ruling elite, toppling Iran is pivotal to maintaining dollar hegemony.

In addition to that, Iran is a crucial trade partner for China. And the US views China as its largest global adversary. Trump and his minions are attempting to balkanize China’s global system of trade and cooperation in order to stop the rise of China. Iran serves as a key logistical hub for China, a large source of hydrocarbons (oil), and a trade route to the Mediterranean and the other BRICS countries.

But of course none of this would matter if Donald Trump and the other US ruling elites weren’t psychopaths. Below are the accepted signs of psychopathy. Decide for yourself if Trump fits the bill.

1. Masters of Deception — He may not be a master per se but apparently he fooled 77 million Americans into voting for him a second time around.

2. Unnecessary Cruelty or a Mean Streak — No, surely no one has ever accused Trump of having a mean streak (except perhaps the people accusing him of r**ing them when they were children).

3. Lies, Exaggerations, & Dishonesty — I have tried very hard to think of a time that Trump has lied but none comes to mind.

4. Lack of Accountability & Playing the Blame Game — I wouldn’t say Trump has a “lack” of accountability. I would instead say he’s never heard of accountability.

5. Need for Power, Control, & Dominance — Again, I see no connection between Donald Trump and a need for power or control.

6. Boredom & Thrill-Seeking Behaviors — If you count bombing a country that could easily spark a nuclear war which would leave millions upon millions of people dead, then yeah, I might call that thrill-seeking behavior.

7. Disregard for Rules, Laws, & Norms — It’s less that he disregards rules or laws and more that he views them as bullshit put in place to try to stop him from winning and being awesome.

8. Unaffected & Unafraid of Consequences — What consequences?

9. Detached, Cold, & Callous Demeanor — I wouldn’t call him detached or cold. In fact, he knows the first names of roughly 60% of his children.

10. Hostile & Oppositional by Nature — Hostile? Fuck you for saying that. Oppositional? Fuck you for saying that.

11. A Trail of Short, Broken Relationships — What?? …Oh, you mean Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, James Comey, Rex Tillerson, David Shulkin, Sally Yates, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, H.R. McMaster, Tom Bossert, Andrew McCabe, Mark Esper, John Bolton, and Mike Pence. Gotcha.

12. Exploitation of Others for Personal Gain — Certainly not. That man gives and gives and gives until it hurts. It’s incredible how much he does for others with zero benefit to himself. …I can’t think of anything at the moment, but I’ll get back to you.

13. Calculated & Strategic Planning — You may not always agree with his strategies, like bombing children to distract from child r**e allegations against him, but you have to admit they are indeed strategies.

14. A Lack of Conscience — Are you kidding? Don’t you remember when he gave that sobbing Oval Office speech overcome by guilt for the death of innocent people in several of the ten countries he’s bombed? …Wait, I was thinking of someone else. Never mind.

15. Abnormal Ways of Thinking — Ummmmmmm…

16. Poor Attention Span & Loss of Interest — He doesn’t fall asleep in meetings because he’s lazy. He falls asleep in meetings because he’s too awesome for meetings.

17. Violent Tendencies, Abuse, or Aggression — Well, I can’t think of any. …Unless r**e and murder count as violence. Then yes. A lot.

So, Donald Trump does indeed seem to be the textbook definition of a psychopath. But in the US system, the question was never whether psychopaths would rise to the top. It was always clear they would. The true question was and is — Will the rest of us stand up to stop them?



