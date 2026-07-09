Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
21h

God help Venezuela. If Bolivar still lived, he would have cast out these miscreants!

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
18h

"White helmets"/OPCW connections with Western intelligence:

youtube.com/watch?v=bYQk-oEqavU

rumble.com/v6w05dm-unredacted-the-hidden-truth-about-the-syria-hoax-plus-bernie-sanders-admits.html

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Look up bellingcat's Elliot Higgins

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The Syrian "Chemical Weapons" Hoax:

youtube.com/watch?v=oXOJhv9pe98

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