Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

Remember the White Helmets? The Oscar-winning “rescue workers” who pulled “dying children” out of the rubble in Syria in their spare moments between regime change ops and false flag chemical weapons attacks? They were the best, weren’t they? Really showed the world that real-life superheroes do exist — in their spare time between regime change ops.

Well, they’re back! This time in Venezuela! And this time it clearly has nothing to do with regime change because the US and Britain have no interest in the country of Venezuela because it doesn’t have any oil at all and isn’t socialist and doesn’t partner with China.

Wait, my editor (who stands next to me at all times) just informed me that Venezuela does have some oil. …Okay, they have all the oil. They have more oil than any country on earth. …And they’re socialist. …And they do partner with China. …And now my carping editor has informed me that the US has demonstrated at least a modicum of interest in the Latin American country. Apparently the US has recently kidnapped and tortured Venezuela’s president and his wife and blown up 200 of their fishermen.

Anyway, just a few days ago, Syria’s state news agency SANA published a hard-on for the arrival of the White Helmets in Venezuela to help with the earthquake rescue mission. But what’s wrong with the White Helmets? They’re only there to help.

Well, as Kit Klarenberg noted:

“The group was established in 2014 by ARK, a shadowy British intelligence cutout founded by MI6 veteran Alistair Harris.”

You know a group is shadowy bullshit when their name looks like an acronym but isn’t one. ARK doesn’t stand for anything. I guess it’s just capitalized because they’re yelling their name at us. (Oh, and the co-founder of the White Helmets — former British military officer James Le Mesurier — was found dead in 2019 in Istanbul, having exited his high-rise apartment at 4:00 am via the window.)

So what did the Academy Award-winning White Helmets have to do with bringing down Syria’s government and dumping it into the hands of the CIA, MI6, and a former Al Qaeda leader? How does saving children, or pretending to save children, bring about regime change? From Kit Klarenberg:

The group [White Helmets] and other ARK-created quasi-state structures shored up the dominance of Jabhat al-Nusra, which subsequently rebranded as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), before violently taking power in Damascus in December 2024. By providing state-like rescue services in HTS-occupied areas, the extremist faction’s credibility as a governance actor with local Syrians was significantly enhanced, to the extent HTS became “synonymous with opposition to Assad.” Leaked documents show British intelligence well-knew these activities assisted HTS’s “growing influence”, in the years leading up to Assad’s ouster.

Leaked documents have shown the White Helmets were first created in 2013 in a secret British program. Not only did the program pump out powerful anti-Assad propaganda, it also helped build parallel state structures that would be of great use in pushing the government closer to collapse. And, oh yeah, the White Helmets would also show how good they are at helping to create false-flag chemical weapons attacks. They really are jacks-of-all-trades.

So now they’re in Venezuela. Just to help. Nothing else. Not gonna try to surveil, infiltrate, infest, and delegitimize the Venezuelan government at all. They’ve seen the error of their old ways, and they totally won’t false flag anymore. …They pinky promise.

And if the roles were reversed, I’m sure the US government would have no issue whatsoever allowing a “rescue group” into the United States to “help us.” A rescue group founded by a foreign adversarial intelligence agency. A rescue group with a history of facilitating a dirty war that collapsed a government at the direction of said intelligence agency.

In conclusion, I would like to speak for the White Helmets: “Hello, good people of Venezuela. We are the White Helmets. We come in peace. …Is that a chemical weapon I see over there??”

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