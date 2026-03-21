There’s Something They Aren’t Telling You About Iran!
New episode of Unredacted Tonight
On this new episode of Unredacted Tonight I reveal what they aren’t telling you about the War on Iran and much more! (Click play below)
The cost of one beer per month will keep this show going. Can you help?
Thank you for telling the truth so well.
Wars? Won? Kinetically?
Sanctions Sanctions Sanctions and dirty dirty vapid and soulless and lobotomizing Western-USA culture, now that will kill you faster than 10,000 bunker busters.
Millions, as in 20 or 30 million dead because of USA wars since 2001.
Now, wouldn't it be wonderful if 20 million Americanos had gotten smeared into blood and bones and triple-tapped misery?
Winning is losing the so-called Yankee Doodle Dandy part of war, but gutting economies, poisoning the land, air, water, and minds of those so-called enemies, now that's the ticket to winning wars.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/dungeons-of-rape-demented-neurotoxins,