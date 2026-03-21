Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
2h

Thank you for telling the truth so well.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2h

Wars? Won? Kinetically?

Sanctions Sanctions Sanctions and dirty dirty vapid and soulless and lobotomizing Western-USA culture, now that will kill you faster than 10,000 bunker busters.

Millions, as in 20 or 30 million dead because of USA wars since 2001.

Now, wouldn't it be wonderful if 20 million Americanos had gotten smeared into blood and bones and triple-tapped misery?

Winning is losing the so-called Yankee Doodle Dandy part of war, but gutting economies, poisoning the land, air, water, and minds of those so-called enemies, now that's the ticket to winning wars.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/dungeons-of-rape-demented-neurotoxins,

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