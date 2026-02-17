By Lee Camp

Attacking Iran.

Kidnapping Maduro.

Starving Cuba.

Genociding Gaza.

Invading Iraq / Libya / Syria / Afghanistan / can’t remember them all.

Having a trade war with China.

Creating a proxy war with Russia.

At the heart of every single foreign policy decision is a core concept that (essentially) never gets questioned. Barely ever challenged. That premise is: Nationalism.

If the belief in nationalism is at all incorrect, then none of our foreign policy decisions make any logical sense. Mountains of death and destruction for naught.

Nationalism — supporting a country because you’re from somewhere within the borders of that place. ...Well, hold on, we need to define “from.” It’s supporting a country because you came out of a vagina that was within the parameters of said country at the time of your exit from said vagina.

Wait, actually — some people have very strong nationalist feelings for a country they live in even though their place of birth is somewhere else. They might have moved to a different country. And they might hate the old country even though their parents are still there.

So the whole “from” thing is moot.

Point being — I’m not sure how you decide which country to feel nationalism towards. But it’s very important. Sometimes you have to go and kill other people because they have nationalism for a whole other place. Your government might say “Here’s a gun. Go murder those other folks because they think their place is better.” And you have to do it. We have to support our brothers and sisters from the same country.

But hold on, lots of us hate our brothers and sisters from the same country. The most nationalistic America-loving good ol’ boy living in the woods of Arkansas with an American flag on his porch, American flag hat on his head, American flag shirt on his body, and American flag tattoo across his chest — that dude would probably despise me. ...So why would he sign up to go kill other people in a faraway country to protect me and my EV car and my native plant community garden friends who only eat vegan smoothies? If that good ol’ boy accidentally ran over me with his pickup and got his American flag truck nuts lodged in my forehead, I’m not even sure he’d call an ambulance.

There seems to be a bit of a hole in the logic of nationalism (which again is the root of all foreign policy).

But let’s ignore that. Let’s still say loving your country and the people in your country more than any other country or other peoples is still the best way to view the world. Sound good?

But wait, what about all the pedophiles?

No one can deny there are loads of pedophiles in the United States. Think about it — you got all the Epstein people, the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, the Olympic gymnastics coaches, other gym coaches, basically all coaches of any kind, etc.

That’s tons of pedophiles, and I didn’t even get into the unaffiliated free-range free-solo pedophiles.

And I’m supposed to defend and love all those pedophiles because they’re from the same country as me?? That’s undeniably fucked up! Clearly nationalism is pro-pedophile. Why am I the first to realize this? Now anytime someone holds up an American flag, I’m gonna yell at them, “Pedophile lover! …Gym coach enthusiast!”

But okay, forget about the pedos. I’m sure that’s only a few thousand (or million) Americans. So I’ll still love nationalism — adore the U.S. of A. — because I support all the other Americans.

But wait. What about the… R-worders? You know who I mean? The people who aren’t right in the head. You know? The R-worders. ...I’m just gonna say it. Screw it. I don’t care if I get canceled. …Russian Americans!

There’s a lot of Russians living here. Some of ‘em have been here since they were, like, two years old. What do we do with them? I’m supposed to love and support them for being American? Are you kidding me?

Oh, and rapists? They’re here too. And murderers. And paraphiliacs. And zoophiles. And dudes with hairy shoulders. This country is filled with all those. Are we supposed to love them because they’re American? That’s disgusting!

Is someone keeping track of this list so we have it later? Pedophiles, murderers, Russians, and of course we should add any married couples who own matching floral pajamas. So once you add all those people up, that’s a solid half of the US population. Why the hell would you think the fact that they’re American is what matters most? There’s about 65 other characteristics about a human being that matter more than their national affiliation.

So when you actually break it down, nationalism is a non-issue. But we use it to determine every foreign policy decision. We bomb children because of it. We genocide innocent people because of it. We economically starve whole nations. All because of this utterly flawed global categorization technique.

Nation-states are the most unhinged, illogical, immoral way to decide just about anything. And yet even pausing for a moment to consider that fact is banned from mainstream media and most indie media as well.

Clawing our way out of this dystopian brainwashing is step one in a global revolution of the mind.