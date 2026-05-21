Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

Surly scallawag Congressman Thomas Massie just lost his Republican primary race in the state of Kentucky. Yes, this makes one Donald Trump very happy. But in losing this race, Massie exposed the entire US political system and its true owners.

This was the most expensive primary race in the entire history of the United States (which Native Americans will remind you is shorter than the lifespan of a hedgehog). Over $32 million was spent on ads alone… in Kentucky… in a primary race that Massie normally wins by over 50 percentage points.

The incredible amount of money dumped into the race did not come from all sorts of people. The millions didn’t come from “average” Kentuckians or Kentuckiyuks or Kentoucans or whatever they’re called. Well, the millions paying for Massie’s ads did. But the millions promoting challenger Ed Gallrein did not. Those millions came from pro-Israel groups and pro-Israel mega-donors.

Trump hates Massie mostly because he was the leading republican force behind revealing the Epstein Files. Without him, the Epstein bill almost definitely would not have passed. But who doesn’t relate to Trump on that issue? I mean, what kind of dickhead wants to reveal the identities of powerful pedophiles? Especially when those powerful pedophiles are friends of the president — or in some cases — the president?

However, that’s not what caused Massie to lose his job. The egregious, repulsive, no-good, disgusting immoral behavior that actually got Massie booted from the hallowed halls of Congress was essentially voting against and whistleblowing on the Israel lobby. He talked openly about the power of AIPAC and other Israel-linked groups on Congress. He revealed that every Congressperson has an AIPAC babysitter who walks them through how they’ll be expected to vote on every bill.

Massie refused to do what the Israel lobby wanted, and he refused to be babysat. Major pro-Israel pro-Trump donors like Paul Singer and Miriam Adelson (born in Israel) saw this as their cue to buy Massie’s seat in Congress. And they did just that.

Massie’s loss proves without a shadow of a doubt that:

A) Money can buy US elections even when one candidate is an international rockstar and the other is an unknown non-verbal hairpiece who no one likes.

B) Pro-Israel donors have immense amounts of money to buy said elections. Revealing the truth about Israel’s power over the US government is enough to activate those donors.

C) Advertising (whether true or false but mostly false) can influence large swaths of people to vote against their interests.

D) The United States of America is not a democracy or republic but actually an arcade game for billionaires — Put enough quarters in and they’ll win every game eventually.

I know you already knew these things because you’re really smart. But a lot of Americans either remain ignorant or refuse to believe them. Here’s the deepest truth all Americans need to come to terms with: Billionaires can and will buy EVERY SINGLE election they care to.

This does not mean billionaires buy every election. Many elections they don’t care to flood with money because the likely winner is already a pro-Israel pro-capitalist soulless hack. And the likely runner-up is the same.

But, when a Thomas Massie arrives on the scene, causing trouble for Israel or AIPAC, then those billionaires will get activated. And they will spend as much money as needed to remove the thorn in their side.

Just in the past 5 years this same thing has happened with:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16): Defeated in 2024

Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01): Defeated in 2024

Rep. Andy Levin (MI-09): Defeated in 2022

Rep. Marie Newman (IL-03): Defeated in 2022

You see, the US is not a democracy. It’s not a republic. It’s an oligarchy. When push-comes-to-shove, most Americans have zero say in what happens. Only the billionaires do.

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